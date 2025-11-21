Domestic abuse awareness webinar for NUJ reps and members

This important webinar, which all members are invited to, will raise awareness of domestic abuse and highlight ways branches and workplaces can offer meaningful support to those who need it.

The online session will take place on Tuesday 2 December from 5pm - 6:30pm, and will be delivered by UK charity SafeLives, together with Caroline Holmes, NUJ trainer, and Natasha Hirst, NEC rep.

It will cover key topics, including the definitions and various forms of domestic abuse, and explore the dynamics involved in this type of violence, with a focus on coercion and control, and the impact it can have on survivors.

The expert speakers will discuss the indicators of abuse and will consider the contexts of remote and freelance working and how this may affect routes to disclosure. They will also bring attention to the help available to survivors, with information on support through the NUJ, local specialist services and national helplines. Time will be dedicated at the end for the audience to ask questions.

Click here to register for the free webinar.

