NUJ members honoured in celebration of Irish trade unionists

Three NUJ members are featured in volume five of Left Lives, a celebration of Irish trade union leaders published by Umiskin Press and launched in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Member of Honour Kevin Cooper is one of a handful of living activists featured in the series of profiles. The Belfast-based photographer is featured in words and pictures in an extensive profile by co-editor Francis Devine.

Normally profiles are reserved for deceased activists and the latest volume features a profile of Rosaline Kelly, the first woman elected as NUJ president. "Dont' Call Me Madame President" is written by Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, and celebrates the unique career of one of the best-known activists in the NUJ.

Rosaline Kelly, the first woman elected as president of the NUJ.

Eoin Ronayne, former NUJ Irish secretary, has written a comprehensive profile of the late Liam Cahill, labour historian, former broadcaster, and public affairs consultant.

Volume V is dedicated to Umiskin publisher Jack McGinley, who sadly died last November. As a SIPTU activist and historian, Jack worked closely with the NUJ over many years.

Left to right: Francis Devine, Eoin Ronayne, Seamus Dooley, and Kevin Cooper. © Kevin Cooper

For details and to purchase: https://www.irishlabourhistorysociety.com/

