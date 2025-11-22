NUJ requests meeting with BBC leadership to discuss members’ concerns

The NUJ has written to BBC leadership to arrange a meeting to address concerns raised by members and to highlight the union’s longstanding calls for improved conditions.

In a letter to Samir Shah, BBC chair, and Tim Davie, outgoing director-general, the union voiced concerns about the continuing fallout from the Panorama edit of president Trump’s 2021 speech and the leaked memo from Michael Prescott, which alleged systemic issues around maintaining impartiality.

The NUJ letter said:

“Many of our members are seriously concerned about the ramifications this episode has had on the BBC’s reputation and by extension their roles as BBC journalists. “Our members have raised concerns about the accuracy of some of the allegations made by Michael Prescott and also the negative impact these have had on different desks and areas of the BBC.”

The NUJ also made its position clear - that any response to mistakes must remain proportionate and subject to proper processes. Last week, the union published a statement defending the professional integrity of its members at the BBC, and subsequently welcomed the broadcaster’s rejection of Trump’s “mega SLAPP” defamation claim.

In the letter, the union asked the BBC leaders to share their plans and priorities for the future of the organisation, with the Charter Renewal process set to formally begin.

The NUJ also listed the reforms it has long been calling for. This includes setting a sustainable public funding model for the long term, which enshrines the BBC's universality.

“We believe that the BBC must commit to increasing staffing levels, improving pay, conditions and training in order to uphold standards and retain experienced staff. We also believe that the BBC needs to implement improved whistle-blowing procedures for staff so serious breaches of editorial standards can be addressed at the earliest opportunity,” it said.

