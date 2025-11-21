Velocity Micro Unleashes Black Friday 2025 Sale on Best-in-Class Gaming & Desktop PCs

Unmatched Savings on the Best Gaming & Overall Desktop PC Experience For a limited time, Velocity Micro is offering up to $800 in total savings

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity Micro , the U.S.-based custom PC manufacturer renowned for building some of the best gaming and best desktop PCs in the industry, today announces its Black Friday 2025 sales event, offering dramatic savings across its award-winning desktop and laptop PC lineup. With instant discounts, free shipping and extended warranty upgrades, this year’s promotion is engineered for performance-minded gamers and power users alike.Unmatched Savings on the Best Gaming & Overall Desktop PC ExperienceFor a limited time, Velocity Micro is offering up to $800 in total savings on its handcrafted systems built at its Richmond facility.Offers include:Instant discounts up to $300 on select systems.Free ground shipping (lower 48 states only).Free 2-year extended warranty (up to a $399 value).Free RGB fan upgrade for a limited time.Featured models include the Raptor™ Z95 — built for ultimate gaming and high-demand applications — now starting at $2,299.This sale enables fans of high-performance computing to own what many reviewers call the best gaming desktop or best overall desktop PC experience in its class.Why Velocity Micro Leads the PackSince 1997, Velocity Micro has engineered desktops recognized for excellence in both gaming and professional workstation performance. With over 70 industry awards, hand-assembled U.S. builds and rigorous quality control (200-point inspection), the company is trusted by gamers, professionals and even Fortune 100 companies.“We believe a PC should deliver uncompromised performance right out of the box — whether users are gaming, streaming, creating or simply demanding the best overall desktop experience,” said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. “With our Black Friday 2025 sale, we’re giving enthusiasts and power users an opportunity to step into a system built for the future at unprecedented value.”How to Access the SaleThe Black Friday 2025 special is now live. Visit https://velocitymicro.com/black-friday-2025.php to browse models, configure your system and lock in the savings while supplies last.About Velocity MicroVelocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers.Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 21 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

