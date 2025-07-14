Velocity Micro Raptor Z55 Earns PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for Elite Desktop Performance

Premium desktop recognized for craftsmanship, speed, and customization

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity Micro , a leader in high-performance PCs, today share the news that the Raptor Z55, has been awarded the coveted Editors’ Choice designation by PCMag. In a recently published review , PC Mag praised the Z55 as a “simply fantastic” with “ferocious” speed for gaming, creative workflows, and advanced productivity.The full review is available at: https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/velocity-micro-raptor-z55a-2025 “The editors at PC Magazine are some of the most highly regarded in our industry,” said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. “We’re honored to have worked with them for the past 25 years and blessed to win what is now our 21st Editors’ Choice award from their team. It’s truly a testament to our commitment to building the best custom PCs in the world.”Assembled entirely in the U.S., the Raptor Z55 exemplifies Velocity Micro’s dedication to hand-crafted performance systems, using only premium, upgradeable components and undergoing extensive quality control. The configuration reviewed by PC Mag included an AMD Ryzen 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, 64GB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB Gen 5 SSD, delivering industry-leading speed in a micro-tower chassis.Key features of the 2025 Raptor Z55 include:• Fully customizable, hand-assembled builds• Premium component selection with future upgrade paths• Lightning fast performance• Industry-leading thermals and acoustics• U.S.-based service and supportThe Z55 is available now. To learn more or configure your own, visit:About Velocity MicroVelocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers.Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 21 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

