Thanksgiving Generosity Drives a Local Veteran Forward

Midas of Tupelo and Franchise Owner Jason Weatherford Donates Car Tech Sgt. Eric Faris in 3rd Annual Giveaway

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, November 20, Tech Sgt. Eric Faris, a U.S. Air Force veteran, received a refurbished 2015 Mazda CX-9 from Midas of Tupelo located at 3936 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804, as part of the Midas Project Spark program which helps deserving veterans and families get back on the road to independence. This is Midas Franchise Owner, Jason Weatherford’s 3rd annual giveaway.“At Midas, we believe in driving more than cars—we drive community impact. It’s an honor through Project Spark to hand the keys of this SUV to a veteran who has given so much for our country. This is more than transportation; it’s a symbol of gratitude, independence, and hope. As a franchise owner, I’m proud to stand with our team and community in making sure those who served are supported when they need it most,” says Jason Weatherford, CEO of Midasautomotive.com.A 45-year-old combat veteran, Tech Sgt. Eric Faris served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Air Force’s 238th Air Support Operations Squadron. During one patrol, an IED struck the lead vehicle in his convoy, miraculously causing no injuries. The experience left a lasting impact on Eric, strengthening his faith, resilience, and dedication to serving others.Today, Eric continues to serve his country through his work with the Air National Guard in Memphis, TN, where he commutes over two hours each way for duty and weekend drills. Beyond his military service, Eric is deeply rooted in his community. He and his wife have one son, age 20, who requires special medication for a seizure disorder. A member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Eric dedicates his free time to helping other veterans—building wheelchair ramps, repairing homes, and raising funds for those in need.Eric recently hit a roadblock with his transportation as his current vehicle has more than 350,000 miles and is beyond repair. When Midas franchisee Jason Weatherford and his team heard Eric’s story, they stepped up—partnering with NAPA Auto Parts and 1-800-Cars to refurbish a reliable vehicle worthy of his service and sacrifice.For Eric, this Mazda CX-9 means far more than transportation. It’s a lifeline—a safe, dependable way to travel to work, support his family, and continue giving back to his fellow veterans.“At Midas, we believe every spark of generosity can ignite lasting change. The Project Spark program is more than a gift—it’s a promise to our veterans that their service will always be honored and their sacrifices never forgotten. Handing over these keys is about restoring freedom, dignity, and opportunity. I’m proud to see our teams, franchise owners, and communities unite in this mission, proving that when we drive together, we drive impact that goes far beyond the road,” notes J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer at MidasAutomotive.com.

