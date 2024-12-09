Jason Weatherford - Owner Midasautomotive.com

MIDASAUTOMOTIVE.COM ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO GROW AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR FOOTPRINT IN MISSISSIPPI AND TENNESSEE

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midasautomotive.com today announced expansion from the current 3 Midas locations in Tupelo, Oxford, and Columbus, Mississippi to 4 new locations in Mississippi and Tennessee.The additional new locations will expand the company footprint in North Mississippi and Southwest Tennessee.The new automotive repair store locations will include Olive Branch and Southaven in Mississippi. The new Tennessee locations will be both in the Memphis market with Brookhaven and Pleasant View stores.Midasautomotive.com CEO Jason Weatherford said, “Cars don’t run without proper care and neither do communities, that why Midas does both.”Look for upcoming local chamber of commerce ribbon cuttings, social media and much more to celebrate new ownership. We will be working with our new motto in these new markets of New Ownership. New Customer Experience. New Attitude.The new acquisition will expand Midasautomotive.com the service capacity to 25 new service bays with a total of 40 service bays in total. The expansion will increase the ability to service close to 40,000 cars per year. This will allow the company to increase the number of employees up to 50 and have a major financial impact on 7 communities in North Mississippi and Southwestern Tennessee.Midasautomotive.com has a significant role in the local economy and this project further enhances the commitment toward growing the workforce to match industry demands.“We celebrate this milestone today with our industry partners, customers, community leaders, and employees who are crucial in supporting this advancement in automotive repair innovation and that of the local economy,” said J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer for Midasautomotive.com.About Midas:Midasautomotive.com is an auto repair center found in five major cities in Northern Mississippi and two in the Memphis, Tennessee markets. We offer a wide range of services including brakes, oil changes, tires, engine maintenance, steering and exhaust repair. The centers have been supplying exceptional service, quality, and reliability since 1956. Our work is backed by the famous Midas Golden Guarantee. We are open from Monday to Saturday. You can also visit their website at www.midasautomotive.com to learn more about their services and promotions.For more information, contact J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer at 662-269-1993 or 662-263-6396.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.