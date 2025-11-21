Opening Dates for NY’s Flagship Ski Mountains

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening dates of the 2025–26 winter season for the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) ski areas. While New York boasts more ski areas than any other state in the country, the Olympic Authority’s flagship mountains — Whiteface, Gore, and Belleayre — play a central role in the state’s publicly supported outdoor recreation network. Whiteface Mountain opened on November 15, along with Mt Van Hoevenberg's first groomed Nordic terrain, becoming the first ski areas in New York to begin the season. Mt Van Hoevenberg is now open daily for season passholders with an anticipated opening to the public November 28. Whiteface reopens and Gore and Belleayre open to season passholders today, Friday, November 21, and to the public tomorrow, Saturday, November 22, with terrain expanding as conditions allow.

“New York is home to some of the best skiing and winter recreation in the country,” Governor Hochul said. “We are proud to kick off another season with new multi-resort passes that make it easier for New Yorkers to explore everything our regions have to offer. This announcement strengthens local economies and opens the door for even more visitors to experience the beauty of winter in New York State.”

Across New York State, ski areas are making significant upgrades for the 2025–26 season — from enhanced snowmaking systems and energy-efficient infrastructure to new learning zones, expanded terrain parks, and improved guest amenities. At the Olympic Authority mountains, highlights include:

Belleayre Mountain (Catskills): An expanded 28,000-square-foot Discovery Lodge; a new Rossignol Experience Center featuring 1,200+ skis and 300 snowboards; a new tuning and repair center; expanded cafeteria and restrooms; 20 new HKD snow guns and a fan snowmaking machine; a new snowcat; 20 EV charging stations; plus, an electric van and battery-powered mower.

Gore Mountain (Adirondacks): A new Topridge Quad lift replacing the former triple chair; upgraded snowmaking pipe for improved coverage; an additional 375-space parking lot; and a brand-new lodge, The Station, featuring a restaurant and bar, retail, lockers, and an outdoor patio.

Whiteface Mountain (Adirondacks): A new fixed-grip double chair replacing the Little Whiteface and Mountain Run doubles; 115 high-efficiency snow guns to expand snowmaking; upgraded pump houses and snowmaking pipe; participation in the Mountain Collective for 2025–26 season access; 20+ new EV charging ports; enhanced grooming operations; and improved trail access, including new high-country connector trails.

Mt Van Hoevenberg (Adirondacks): Snow-farming innovations, including stockpiling production snow at the end of last season and insulating it with wood chips over the summer. The preserved pile was uncovered, groomed, and ready for skiing on opening day.

These investments ensure New York’s ski areas remain leaders in winter-sports technology and guest experience — even as climate variability affects natural snowfall. As early-season conditions evolve, operational updates will be posted regularly on each mountain’s conditions page.

New York State Olympic Authority President and CEO Ashley Walden said, “As we begin the 2025–26 season, we are proud of our role in strengthening New York’s skiing experience, and its winter tourism economy. I thank our teams for their extraordinary work in opening our venues, and am excited to welcome our skiers and riders back to the slopes.”

New York’s ski resorts are a major driver of economic activity. In 2024, the state’s ski areas generated over $1.32 billion in total economic output, supporting more than 13,000 full- and part-time jobs and approximately $432 million in labor income. The Olympic Regional Development Authority facilities (Gore, Whiteface, Belleayre) contributed $341.8 million in economic impact, supporting over 3,400 jobs and generating about $25 million in state and local taxes. Winter tourism more broadly contributed to New York State’s $146 billion tourism economy in 2024, which generated $94 billion in overall direct visitor spending.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The world class ski areas across New York are a cornerstone of the state's winter tourism economy. When residents and visitors hit the slopes, they stay in local hotels, dine in neighborhood restaurants, and enjoy all there is to experience in our ski communities. A New York ski getaway can serve as the perfect backdrop to an extended trip, allowing guests to explore our diverse offerings while supporting the businesses that support our state's tourism ecosystem.”

Today's Announcement complements Governor Hochul's “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings.

SKI3 pass sales are up approximately five percent compared to last year, demonstrating growing interest in flexible, multi-resort experiences. Mountain Collective, Ikon, Epic, and Triple Play pass options continue to give skiers and snowboarders more ways to explore multiple New York resorts and top destinations across the Northeast. Skiing and snowboarding remain popular recreational activities for families, youth, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Together with dozens of independently operated mountains across New York, the Olympic Authority mountains contribute to one of the strongest and most diverse ski industries in the Northeast. With ski areas located across the state, nearly every major New York metro area is within 90 minutes of high-quality winter recreation, making skiing and riding an important contributor to local economies, regional tourism and quality of life for residents.

Ski Areas of New York, Inc (I SKI NY) President Scott Brandi said, “New York boasts the best skiing and winter experience in the region. With 50 ski resorts, most of any State in the Nation, we offer diverse terrain and experiences to satisfy all levels of ability.”

I SKI NY is committed to supporting and promoting the growth of New York’s snow sports industry providing statewide snow reports, opening updates, news, and program information for ski resorts, along with an interactive map to explore all mountains. The organization also offers the Kids Ski Free Program, giving 3rd, 4th and 5th graders the opportunity to enjoy skiing at no cost.

New York State ski areas are deeply engaged in community and educational programs that encourage youth participation and athletic development. Many schools and colleges across the state use the mountains for training and competition, from high school ski teams to collegiate Nordic and alpine programs. Whiteface Mountain serves as the home mountain for St. Lawrence University, hosting collegiate alpine and Nordic ski training as well as competitions.

In the Town of Johnsburg, local schools bring students to the slopes for lessons, equipment access, and hands-on training, giving young athletes the chance to develop skills in a real-world winter sports environment. Combined with adaptive sports initiatives and youth leagues, these programs ensure New York’s ski areas provide opportunities for education, competition and recreation for all ages and abilities.

New York’s ski resorts continue to earn national recognition from top travel and ski-industry publications. In the latest SKI Magazine 2026 Resort Guide, Whiteface Mountain ranked No. 3 in the East while Gore Mountain placed No. 11, highlighting the strength of the state’s flagship resorts. Holiday Valley in Western New York also earned high marks, climbing to No. 4 in the East for snowmaking, guest service, and family-friendly amenities. Whiteface additionally earned a No. 16 national ranking in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for “Top 30 U.S. Ski Resorts,” placing it among the top five resorts in the Eastern U.S. SKI Magazine’s 2025 “Top 20 Resorts in the East” list includes several New York resorts, reinforcing the state’s strong regional presence.

Further underscoring the breadth of the state’s offerings, Travel + Leisure notes that New York leads the U.S. in the number of operating ski resorts — more than 50 — demonstrating both variety and accessibility for winter-sport enthusiasts. This week, Whiteface also was recognized by The Independent as one of “Five east coast ski resorts to try instead (of the Rockies).”