Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Eastern Seaboard Development Investment Summit

It is a profound honour to stand before you today at the Eastern Seaboard Development Showcase and Pre-Investment Summit. This occasion transcends the notion of a simple gathering; it epitomises a pivotal moment in our nation’s developmental narrative. We come together to share ideas and launch a strategic initiative to revitalise a historically marginalised region.

Together, we have the opportunity to transform this area into a vibrant hub of inclusive growth and sustainable prosperity, one that not only attracts investments but also enhances the quality of life for all its residents. As we engage in discussions and forge partnerships today, let us commit to collaborative actions that prioritise innovation, infrastructure development, and social equity, ensuring that the fruits of our collective efforts are shared by everyone in the community. This is our moment to shape a future that is as promising as it is equitable.

This Summit is taking place at a time when South Africa is positioning itself as a key player in global and continental economic integration. In just a few days, the G20 Leaders Summit will convene in Gauteng, a reminder that our development ambitions are connected to global trends of green growth, resilience, and inclusivity. What we are doing here today resonates with that global agenda. We are building a future that is climate-smart, digitally connected, and socially inclusive. We are laying the foundation for a South Africa that competes globally while uplifting its most marginalised regions.

The Eastern Seaboard Development Programme is not an isolated initiative. It is anchored in our National Development Plan 2030, the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, and the African Continental Free Trade Area. It complements the Just Energy Transition and the District Development Model, our flagship for integrated planning and service delivery. These frameworks converge here, in this corridor, to create a development zone that will redefine spatial planning and economic geography in South Africa.

Why the Eastern Seaboard? Because this corridor is a strategic asset. It spans four districts and seventeen municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. It is a region of immense potential in tourism, ocean economy, agro-processing, renewable energy, logistics, and ICT. It is a region that can become South Africa’s next growth frontier, hosting a new African Smart Coastal City, as envisioned in our concept note. This city will not be a mere cluster of buildings; it will be a symbol of transformation, a hub of innovation, and a magnet for investment. It will embrace African design principles, sustainability, and inclusivity. It will be a city where culture and modernity coexist, where technology and tradition complement each other, and where prosperity is shared.

Yet, this potential has remained largely untapped due to historical underinvestment and spatial marginalisation. For decades, this coastline has been defined by poverty and underdevelopment. Infrastructure is inadequate, connectivity is limited, and economic opportunities are scarce. This Summit is about changing that narrative. It is about unlocking the region’s latent potential and turning it into a dynamic economic corridor that drives national growth.

Through the District Development Model, we have laid a strong foundation. We have developed a Regional Spatial Development Framework that integrates planning across spheres of government. We have crafted an Integrated Transport and Infrastructure Master Plan to connect ports, roads, rail, and inland hubs. We have identified a pipeline of catalytic projects backed by feasibility studies and socio-economic impact assessments. These projects include upgrading strategic road and rail networks, establishing renewable energy zones, developing industrial parks, and creating coastal tourism nodes anchored in the blue economy. These are not abstract ideas; they are concrete initiatives ready for investment.

But the government cannot achieve this vision alone. Development of this magnitude requires bold partnerships between the state, private sector, development financiers, and communities. To our investors and partners, let me say this: we are creating an enabling environment for your participation and investment opportunities. We are establishing a Special Purpose Vehicle to coordinate investments, streamline regulatory approvals, and reduce red tape. We are setting up an Investment Facilitation Task Team to support deal-making and track commitments post-Summit. We are building a predictable framework that gives investors confidence and clarity.

This initiative is rooted in traditional governance and community participation. Every project must reflect shared prosperity, uplift communities, respect land rights, and strengthen social cohesion. Traditional leaders are not bystanders; they are active custodians of this transformation. Our approach is that every bridge, every port, every industrial facility must reflect shared prosperity and cultural heritage. Development must be inclusive, empowering, and sustainable.

To ensure success, we are establishing a dedicated Programme Management Office for the Eastern Seaboard. We are creating mechanisms for monitoring and evaluation to guarantee transparency and accountability. We are aligning this initiative with the National Spatial Development Framework, the Integrated Urban Development Framework, and the African Continental Free Trade Area. This is not just about building infrastructure; it is about building institutions, capabilities, and partnerships that endure.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Eastern Seaboard offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bridge historical divides and build a more balanced, inclusive economy. By the close of this Summit, we expect tangible outcomes: pledges of intent, firm investment commitments, and a clear roadmap for implementation. But our work will not end here. The Eastern Seaboard Programme Management Office will continue to monitor progress, facilitate follow-up engagements, and ensure that today’s commitments turn into tomorrow’s construction sites.

South Africa’s development story cannot be written only in our metros or capital cities. It must also be written in our small towns, coastal communities, and rural districts. These are places where the promise of democracy must still be fully realised. The Eastern Seaboard offers an opportunity to correct the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, to create new economic hubs, and to build a future where opportunity is not confined to urban centres.

We urge every partner, investor, financier, development agency, and local community to join us on this transformative journey. Together, we have the power to turn ambitious plans into tangible projects, create meaningful jobs, and restore dignity to our people. Let this Summit stand as a defining moment, a pledge to invest not just in infrastructure, but in the heart of our nation: our communities, our partnerships, and our collective prosperity.

We are a nation that rises not in the face of adversity, but because we choose to confront and conquer it. Together, let us ignite the Eastern Seaboard Corridor, unlocking pathways to inclusive growth and sustainable investment for a brighter, more empowered South Africa. Let us make this project a dream come true. The time to act is now. Let us seize this opportunity and build a legacy of hope, resilience, and success for generations to come.

I thank you.

