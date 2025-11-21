Special Investigating Unit on International Fraud Awareness Week

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) marked the International Fraud Awareness Week on Thursday, 20 November 2025, with a nationwide event. The event was headlined by the Head of the SIU, Adv. Andy Mothibi, with the Public Protector of South Africa, Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka, as the guest speaker. This coordinated activity took place across all SIU provincial offices.

The commemoration comes at a pivotal moment, as the Draft National Corruption Risk and Prevention Framework is currently in the parliamentary process. Once enacted, this framework is set to significantly strengthen the country's fight against fraud and corruption.

The event aimed to build stronger relations and enhance collaboration between law enforcement and governance agencies. The SIU collaborated with a wide range of stakeholders across all provinces, including but not limited to:

National Bodies: The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), South African Police Service (SAPS), State Security Agency (SSA), Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Public Service Commission (PSC), and Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

Provincial Government: Offices of the Premier from Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Local Government & Municipalities: The City of Johannesburg Metrobus, Ethekwini Metro Police, City of Cape Town (COCT), and municipalities such as Mbombela.

Other Key Institutions: Financial Intelligence Centre, Crime Intelligence, Community Policing Forums, Emergency Medical Services, South African Revenue Service (SARS), and several academic, Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) and legal bodies.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

International Fraud Awareness Week highlights the critical need for fraud awareness. Its importance is underscored by global data from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), which estimates that organisations lose approximately 5% of their annual revenues to fraud each year.

The day began with a simultaneous National Ethics Walk. This public awareness initiative saw SIU employees walk together with key stakeholders from various government and law enforcement agencies at the SIU’s national office and all its provincial offices. The primary goal of the walk was to raise public awareness about the detrimental effects of fraud and corruption and to champion the principles of ethical conduct.

Following the walk, a formal programme was broadcast to all SIU provincial offices. The speakers included the Head of the SIU, Adv. Andy Mothibi, and the Public Protector, Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka, as the guest speaker. Their addresses reinforced the importance of a united front and ethical leadership in the fight against fraud and corruption.

The event also served to remind the public to report fraud and corruption to the SIU Hotline on 0800 037 774 and to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline for the Public Service on 0800 701 701 or SMS 39772.

