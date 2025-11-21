Minister John Steenhuisen on South Africa’s six world-class vineyards

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, is today celebrating the remarkable achievement of the South African wine industry for being awarded six coveted spots on the top 100 list of the World’s 50 Best Vineyard 2025 Awards.

“We have always known we have great wine, and this exceptional performance, with six of our winery estates securing places amongst the world’s best, is a resounding endorsement of our wine tourism’s consistent standards and innovation,” the minister said.

Two vineyards made it to the top ten list. Klein Constantia Wine Estate, in the Western Cape, was named the Best Vinyard in Africa and also the recipient of the Highest Climber Award. This estate is now ranked as the sixth top vineyard globally. It has climbed 35 places from its 2024 ranking.

Creation, in the Hemel-en-Aarde area, Western Cape, is ranked number seven globally. This estate has been dominating the regional category and, until last year, was voted the Best Vineyard in Africa.

Four local vineyards made it to the extended 51-100 list:

Tokara Wine and Olive Estate (Stellenbosch): No. 71;

Delaire Graff Estate (Stellenbosch): No. 79;

La Motte Wine Estate (Franschhoek Valley): No. 94 (New Entry); and

Hamilton Russell Vineyards (Hemel-en-Aarde): No. 99 (New Entry).

“We applaud the dedication of the teams at all six vineyards for elevating the South African brand to compete on the global stage. Their commitment to excellence not only produces world-renowned wines, but also enhances our reputation as a premier destination for wine tourism,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

Economic value of wine tourism

The minister highlighted the sector’s crucial contribution to the national economy, noting that wine tourism is a powerful job creator and driver of regional development.

“Our wine tourism sector demonstrates robust growth, which contributed R9,3 billion to South Africa’s GDP in 2022. It has created around 11 000 jobs at the farm gate and 40 108 employment opportunities. Wine tourism now accounts for 17,3% of the total turnover for all grape-crushing cellars in South Africa.”

Minister Steenhuisen added that it is no surprise that our domestic market is the biggest driver of wine tourism. “Local visitors account for 58% of all Cape Winelands room nights in 2024. This strong local foundation is the anchor of the sector, ensuring resilience and driving consistent demand.”

South Africa produces approximately 4% of the world’s wine and in 2024, the country’s wine industry was ranked the seventh-largest wine producer globally.

