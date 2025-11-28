Tourism on record high international arrivals in October

South Africa’s tourism sector continues to show strong and sustained growth.

October 2025 recorded 927 426 tourist arrivals, marking an impressive 32% increase compared to October 2024 and positioning it as one of the strongest Octobers on record.

From January 2025 to October 2025 some 8.56 million people visited the country, which marks an increase of 1.3 million new arrivals when compared to the same period in 2024.

“We are now in a period of sustained growth. These numbers reflect the hard work of our industry partners, the improved ease of travel, enhanced air access, and our continued focus on service excellence and new tourism experiences. South Africa is becoming more competitive, and visitors are responding,” says Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille.

The Minister also extends her appreciation to 1.8 million tourism workers: “To all the dedicated tourism workers across the country, thank you for your commitment. You are the heartbeat of this sector, and this growth is a testament to your resilience and professionalism. I also want to thank our workforce in advance ahead of the festive season peak, for their efforts to ensure our tourists experience South Africa’s hospitality.”

South Africa remains committed to building a thriving, inclusive and sustainable tourism sector that contributes meaningfully to jobs and economic growth. This is evident from the successful hosting of the recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit. The full impact of the G20 Summit on tourism sector is currently being audited.

