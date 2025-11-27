Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on checking vehicles for road safety ahead of the festive season

As the festive season draws near, communities across Limpopo are preparing to celebrate, with many expected to receive end of year bonuses, stokvel payouts or savings club dividends.

This is the ideal moment to prioritise road safety by directing those funds toward making your vehicle safe and ensuring your licence is renewed on time. Replacing worn tyres, repairing cracked windscreens and checking brakes, lights and wipers are not luxuries. They are critical safety measures, especially during summer rains when roads become slippery and visibility drops.

Last festive season, vehicle defects contributed to 6.9 per cent of all fatal crashes in South Africa. Tyre bursts accounted for 65.7 per cent of these incidents, faulty brakes for 11.4 per cent and unlit headlights for 9.5 per cent.

More than 58 000 drivers in Limpopo must renew their licences by the end of November. Driving with an expired licence disc can result in a 10 per cent late renewal fine for each month overdue, a penalty of up to R1 000 and even vehicle impoundment. Using your bonus to fix your car now protects your journey and every passenger who shares the road with you.

Throughout the holiday period, the province will intensify its strict approach to drunk driving and other road safety violations. Law enforcement officers will continue to lead operations to remove unroadworthy vehicles, enforce speed limits and clamp down on drunk drivers.

From Friday, 21 November to Sunday, 23 November 2025, the Limpopo Provincial Traffic Police, supported by multiple law enforcement partners, conducted a province wide impaired driving operation known as Phuza Weekend. In three days, 38 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. The highest recorded blood alcohol reading was 1.26 mg per 100 ml in the Capricorn District, a clear warning that drunk driving remains a clear threat to road safety.

This festive season, choose responsibility over recklessness. Use your bonuses and payouts to make your vehicle roadworthy, keep your licence valid and stay from alcohol and other intoxicating substances if you are driving.

