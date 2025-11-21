MEC Ivan Meyer on containing Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture confirms that the recent Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak detected at a feedlot in Gouda, in the Cape Winelands, on 6 November 2025, is being successfully managed and contained. Swift and decisive action by veterinary authorities, in collaboration with industry partners and law enforcement, has ensured that the outbreak remains confined to the index property, with no evidence of further spread.

Immediate response and containment

The affected farm in Gouda remains under strict quarantine. All cattle on the property have been vaccinated, tagged, and branded in accordance with the Animal Diseases Act, 1984. Clinical inspections and laboratory tests confirm that no new clinical signs have been observed since 14 November 2025, an indication that the outbreak is under control.

Inspections conducted on farms in Velddrif and Bredasdorp revealed no clinical signs of FMD; laboratory tests from Velddrif returned negative results, while results from Bredasdorp are pending. All properties within a 10 km radius of the Gouda farm have been placed under monitored quarantine, and samples from these farms have been submitted for testing. Three farms displayed suspicious lesions, but all were subsequently confirmed negative.

Ongoing surveillance and enforcement

Veterinary teams are tracing farms associated with the implicated transport company over the past 30 days. Enforcement operations remain active across the province to ensure full compliance with emergency biosecurity protocols. Should any additional cases be detected, containment zones, vaccination, and quarantine measures will be introduced in line with national policy.

Industry cooperation and next steps

Preparations are underway to register a designated abattoir for the controlled slaughter of affected animals, enabling the lifting of quarantine measures once depopulation is complete. Investigations into the source of the outbreak are ongoing, and legal consequences will follow for any breaches of movement protocols.

Call for compliance

Farmers and livestock owners are strongly urged to halt all movement of cloven-hoofed animals until further notice. All livestock movements into or within the Western Cape must be reported via the Animal Movement App: https://tinyurl.com/AnimalMovementApp. Movements must be supported by:

An owner’s declaration confirming origin and health status

A recipient’s declaration confirming 28 days of isolation on arrival

The department underscores its zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance. Legal action will be taken against any breaches of gazetted movement protocols and the Animal Diseases Act. Collective vigilance and accountability across the sector are essential to safeguarding the province’s livestock economy.

Minister Ivan Meyer commends the rapid response and collaboration between veterinary services, law enforcement, and industry stakeholders.

“I want to assure the people of the Western Cape that this outbreak is under control. Our veterinary teams acted swiftly and decisively to contain the disease, and we are confident that the measures in place are working. Accountability is a non-negotiable. Those who flouted the law will face consequences. Together, we will protect our province’s livestock economy and maintain the integrity of our agricultural sector, which is vital to our economy and growth for the Western Cape Government's Growth for Jobs Strategy.”

