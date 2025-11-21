Release of September and October's Labor Force and Jobs Data Delayed Due to Impacts from Federal Shutdown
Iowa’s news release and the corresponding labor force and jobs data for the months of September and October have been postponed due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Iowa’s statewide report relies on federal data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, and the U.S. Department of Labor, and therefore the information was not constructed during the shutdown.
IWD is working with its federal partners to establish a new schedule that will be announced in the coming days.
Media Contact: Jesse Dougherty
Telephone: 515-725-5487
Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.