Young Author Elora Sofia Partners with Giga-Mint for Guardians of Felina Digital Collectibles

Giga-Mint becomes the official NFT provider for Elora Sofia’s Guardians of Felina series, launching three limited digital collectibles.

I hope one day a filmmaker discovers Guardians of Felina and turns it into an epic film. Until then, I’m excited fans can collect a piece of the story.” — Elora Sofia

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giga-Mint selected as the official NFT provider for the Guardians of Felina series, offering fans a safe and modern way to collect art and story moments from the award-winning young creator.

Fifteen-year-old author and illustrator Elora Sofia, creator of the Guardians of Felina fantasy universe, has partnered with Giga-Mint, the family-friendly digital collectibles platform, to launch a new line of official NFTs inspired by her imaginative world. As part of the collaboration, Giga-Mint will serve as the official NFT provider for the series, giving readers a simple and secure way to collect digital keepsakes tied directly to the unfolding story.

Elora has gained early recognition for her vivid artwork and world-building skills, balancing her time between writing her six-book series, sketching chapter illustrations, and participating in her local LARP group. Her debut work earned regional honors in the Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards and she is also the winner of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. She continues to refine her craft while inspiring a growing audience of young readers.

"Guardians of Felina was created because I was tired of wishing it existed," said Elora. "If I could hand it to my younger self, she’d read it 50 times and demand a sequel. Partnering with Giga-Mint lets readers collect pieces of the world I’m building, and that feels incredibly special."

She is a shoot-for-the-stars kind of girl, determined to craft a book series so extraordinary that one day a filmmaker discovers it—and Guardians of Felina becomes an epic film.

Giga-Mint focuses on making NFT ownership simple for families and first-time users, offering guided wallet setup, USD checkout, and a no-crypto-required experience. The platform specializes in personal-use NFTs—digital collectibles designed to commemorate memories, support creators, and bring communities together without the confusion or speculation often associated with NFTs.

"This partnership is a natural fit for Giga-Mint," said Dave Borsh, Founder & CMO. "Elora brings the creativity and imagination we love to support, and our platform gives her fans a simple, family-friendly way to collect pieces of the world she’s building."

The initial release features three official digital collectibles, each inspired by artwork from Elora’s first book, Guardians of Felina: Rise of the Phantom. Every collectible is limited to just 20 editions, offering fans an exclusive early opportunity to own a verified piece of the series as it begins. These digital keepsakes capture key elements from the opening chapters and can be found under the Community & Cause section of the Giga-Mint website.

As Elora continues developing her fantasy series and inspiring young readers, this collaboration gives fans a new way to follow her journey and own a permanent piece of the magical world she’s building.

About Elora Sofia

Elora Sofia is a young author, illustrator, and regional Scholastic Arts & Writing Award recipient. Born in 2010, she divides her time between writing, drawing, LARPing, and inspiring others through school talks and local media appearances. She is currently developing a six-book fantasy series and accepts illustration commissions for character art, comics, and children’s books. Learn more at https://www.elorasofia.com/

About Giga-Mint

Giga-Mint is a simplified NFT creation platform built for families, creators, and communities. With USD checkout, guided wallet setup, and a focus on digital keepsakes rather than speculative trading, Giga-Mint makes NFTs accessible to everyday people. Through its Community & Cause Collection, Giga-Mint supports young creators, fundraisers, and organizations with easy-to-launch digital collectibles.

