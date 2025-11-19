Giga-Mint Founder David 'Dave' Borsh Featured on Crypto Hipster Podcast: 'Making NFTs Simple for Everyone'

Giga-Mint founder Dave Borsh joins the Crypto Hipster Podcast to discuss simplifying NFTs for families, first-time users, and everyday collectors.

Giga-Mint was built for one purpose: helping people preserve their memories without worrying about blockchain complexity.” — Dave Borsh, Founder of Giga-Mint

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Borsh explains how Giga-Mint removes the technical barriers of NFTs, making digital keepsakes easy for families and first-time creators.

Earlier this week, Giga-Mint founder Dave Borsh joined Jamil Hasan on the Crypto Hipster Podcast to talk about his mission to simplify NFT creation for everyday people. The episode, titled “Making NFTs Simple for Everyone,” dives into how Giga-Mint transforms complicated blockchain processes into a guided, user-friendly experience built for families, beginners, and personal collectors.

Borsh shares the story that started it all: trying to mint his first NFT and running into the same problems average users face—confusing wallets, technical errors, security concerns, and crypto complexity. That frustration became the foundation for Giga-Mint’s core philosophy.

“Most people want to mint a memory, not learn blockchain,” Borsh said during the interview. “Giga-Mint is built so parents, families, and everyday collectors can create digital keepsakes without needing crypto expertise.”

A Real-World Test: Jamil Hasan Mints His First NFT

During the conversation, Hasan revealed that he personally used Giga-Mint for the first time the day before the interview. He minted a photo of him and his 12-year-old son during a trip to New York to see WWE Raw.

“It worked really well — seamlessly,” Hasan wrote in a post announcing the episode. “Giga-Mint focuses on Solana, recommends a wallet, and lets you pay in dollars. It’s perfect for families and newcomers.”

Personal Use Over Speculation

The episode highlights a key difference between Giga-Mint and traditional NFT platforms. Rather than building a speculative marketplace, Giga-Mint focuses on personal photo keepsakes, family memories and milestones, legacy and storytelling, and digital collectibles that are not meant for trading.

“For most people, the value of an NFT isn’t resale. It’s remembering a moment forever,” Borsh said.

Beyond Keepsakes: Fundraising, Team Spirit, and Loyalty

Giga-Mint is also gaining traction in other areas. During the podcast, Borsh discusses how simplified NFTs can be used for sports team fundraising, community badges, loyalty rewards and achievements, and special edition collectibles.

All of these applications work without requiring users to handle crypto exchanges or maintain complex wallets.

Listen to the Episode

Spotify: https://lnkd.in/eCP-3gKQ

(Also available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and other major platforms.)

About Giga-Mint

Giga-Mint is a simplified NFT creation engine built for families, beginners, and everyday collectors. By focusing on clarity, security, and ease of use, Giga-Mint helps people turn meaningful photos and moments into blockchain-secured digital keepsakes. Built on Solana and optimized for guided wallet setup and familiar payment methods, Giga-Mint brings personal ownership to the modern digital world. Learn more at https://www.giga-mint.com.

About the Crypto Hipster Podcast

The Crypto Hipster Podcast, hosted by author and industry analyst Jamil Hasan, features in-depth conversations with founders, builders, and innovators across blockchain, Web3, and digital asset technologies. With hundreds of episodes and a global audience, the show focuses on practical insights, real-world use cases, and the human stories behind emerging technologies. The podcast is known for making complex topics accessible to everyday listeners.

