Gauteng Provincial Legislature launches 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, 21 Nov

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will officially launch the 2025 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign under the theme “It begins with me, end gender-based violence for a peaceful Gauteng.”

The launch will be led by the Speaker of the Legislature, Hon. Morakane Mosupyoe, together with other Presiding Officers.

The event will take place on Friday, 21 November 2025, in Ga-Rankuwa.

This launch serves as a critical platform to educate communities and reinforce a collective sense of responsibility in protecting and valuing women and children. It will further provide support, information and resources to victims of violence, helping empower them to seek help and rebuild their lives.

The focus of the programme will be on vulnerable groups who continue to suffer the devastating impact of violence and abuse.

A range of NGOs working in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) have been invited to participate, ensuring that vital messages of prevention, protection and support are amplified across communities.

Their involvement will help broaden awareness and strengthen coordinated efforts to end violence against women and children.

The 16 Days of Activism Campaign remains one of the most important global and national initiatives in the fight against GBV.

It calls on all sectors of society to take action, challenge harmful norms and commit to building safer, peaceful communities. The launch by the GPL is therefore an essential educational and support-driven engagement, aimed at influencing real change on the ground.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and provide coverage of this important event as the Legislature continues to champion a Gauteng free from violence, intimidation and abuse.

Details of the launch are as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 Community Hall

Enquiries:

Mr Dipolelo Ramokgopa

Cell: 082 560 5434

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

