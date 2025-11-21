‘Forgiveness Girl’ Ignites Hope—A Story of Faith & Resilience in a Time of Bullying, Challenges & Disability Advocacy

VOD Release of ‘Forgiveness Girl’—Nov 25, 2025 Family Film Stars Scarlett Diamond of ‘Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace’ & Directed by Rob Diamond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global, a leading distributor of family-friendly and faith-based entertainment, is thrilled to announce the Video-on-Demand release of the uplifting coming-of-age drama ‘Forgiveness Girl’ on November 25, 2025.This powerful tale of resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of forgiveness lands as youth cyberbullying surges—with 1 in 6 school-aged children now facing online harassment—and cerebral palsy awareness campaigns spotlight the experiences of over 1 million Americans. Directed and written by award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond , known for his emotionally resonant storytelling in hits like the holiday classic ‘Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace,’ the film delivers a beacon of hope in an era where digital pressures intensify the struggles of adolescence.In ‘Forgiveness Girl,’ audiences meet Annie Timmons, a bright 9-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who is used to being overlooked. Her life changes when she bonds with Jordan, a new classmate who sees her true worth. Their friendship blooms, but the challenges of high school—peer pressure, shifting loyalties, and heartbreak—put it to the test. When Annie faces cruel bullying and rejection once more, she draws on her deep faith, showcasing an extraordinary capacity for forgiveness that uplifts those around her. This moving narrative delves into the pains of growing up, the resilience of the human spirit, and the healing power that can even mend the deepest wounds. It’s a compelling story of betrayal, redemption, and the courage to forgive, resonating with today’s urgent conversations around mental health and support for individuals with disabilities.Starring as Annie Timmons is Scarlett Diamond , the young talent who won hearts worldwide in ‘Lucy Shimmers and the Prince of Peace’—a holiday favorite lauded for its heartfelt message and Diamond’s unforgettable performance. Directed by her grandfather, Rob Diamond, the film highlights her remarkable ability to portray a character whose journey from isolation to empowerment resonates with audiences of all ages, especially as events like the 2025 World Anti-Bullying Forum and Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month amplify calls for empathy and inclusion.The film’s evocative visuals and seamless storytelling are elevated by the work of cinematographer and editor Carson McKinnon, whose skillful lens captures the emotional depth of Annie’s journey with stunning clarity and whose precise editing weaves a narrative that balances heart-wrenching moments with uplifting triumphs.“With a story that speaks to today’s challenges of bullying and the need for disability inclusion, we’re honored to share ‘Forgiveness Girl,’ a film that celebrates the power of faith and the beauty of forgiveness,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “Annie’s journey will inspire audiences to embrace compassion and resilience in their own lives.”BMG-Global, committed to curating inspiring content that stirs emotion and tackles meaningful human experiences through feature films and family-oriented stories, is proud to bring ‘Forgiveness Girl’ to homes worldwide. The film aligns seamlessly with the company’s mission to deliver uplifting, faith-based entertainment that sparks hope and connection, particularly as society grapples with calls for digital safety and disability advocacy.‘Forgiveness Girl’ will be available on major Video-on-Demand platforms starting November 25, 2025.For more information, visit the official IMDb page at https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32751074/

For a sneak peek, watch the 'Forgiveness Girl' Trailer.

