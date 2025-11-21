Unwrap the Season—‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy'—Where Courtroom Clashes, Snowy Shenanigans & Yuletide Romance Collide

A cozy holiday rom-com full of love, laughs, & a twisty mystery as two unlikely partners realize that saving Christmas begins with trusting each other—Nov 25!

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas already enchanting audiences since October, BMG-Global is set to add a surprising twist to this year’s slate of holiday hits. The trusted family entertainment distributor today announced the VOD premiere of the cozy holiday dramedy 'An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy' on November 25, 2025—perfectly timed for viewers diving into the holiday season and craving a snow-dusted blend of legal intrigue, mountain magic, and heartwarming mischief.Written and directed by Graham Northrup , ‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy’ stands apart in 2025’s crowded holiday landscape. While Hallmark continues its alpine escapades and Netflix leans into rivals-to-lovers romances, Northrup’s film dares to mix rom-com charm with a gripping courtroom mystery, proving there’s still room under the mistletoe for originality.In ‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy,’ Justin, a sharp young Deputy D.A., relocates to Aspen and finds himself sharing an apartment with Mercedes, a spirited social worker and part-time ski instructor. Their flirtation quickly cools when Justin prosecutes one of Mercedes’ favorite clients—a grieving widow named Darla—only for both to uncover a far deeper conspiracy beneath the snow. To solve the case (and save Christmas), Justin and Mercedes must put their differences aside and trust what matters most.Starring Maura Fawley, Lyon Hamill, Ryan Honey, Wendy Perkins, and Owen O’Farrell, the film captures the magic of redemption, unexpected alliances, and love found in the unlikeliest of places. It has a clever blend of suspense and sparkle, positioning it as this season’s breakout holiday gem—ideal for fans seeking a little more depth (and drama) in their December viewing lineup.“BMG-Global is thrilled to bring ‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy’ to audiences right at the heart of holiday viewing season,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “With its mix of legal intrigue, festive fun, and heartfelt romance, this film reminds us that the best holiday stories uncover hidden truths—much like the innovative, family-friendly content we’ve championed for more than 30 years.”As social media buzzes with the latest yuletide releases—from Disney+’s magical family sagas to Great American Family’s nostalgic offerings— ‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy’ promises a fresh, genre-blending take that’s as smart as it is sentimental, and as snowy as it is sincere.For high-resolution images, the official trailer, and the starring cast, visit 'An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy' EPK

‘An Aspen Christmas Conspiracy' Trailer

