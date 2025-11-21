PGTAA Offers 10% Thanksgiving Discount on Certification Program: The Fast Track to a Golf Instruction Career

The PGTAA - Learn to Teach Golf

Love golf? Teach golf with the industry’s premier credential: the Certified Class “A” PGTAA Master Teaching Professional. One level. Total credibility. Worldwide recognition.” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA), the premier authority in golf instructor certification, today announced a special 10% Thanksgiving Discount on its internationally recognized PGTAA Class "A" Master Teaching Professional certification program. The limited-time offer is designed to help aspiring and current golf professionals fast-track their careers and achieve the industry's top-tier credentials.For nearly three decades, the PGTAA has been recognized as the global Gold Standard in golf education, providing focused, comprehensive training that bypasses the need for time-consuming apprenticeships.“This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for the dedication of our students and the 29 years we’ve spent building a program respected on prestigious greens worldwide,” said Dr. Barry Lotz, President. “If your goal is to transition from passion to profession, there’s no better time to enroll. We offer the most direct route to earning the highly sought-after Class 'A' PGTAA Master Teacher Professional designation.”________________________________________A Curriculum Focused on Mastery, Not ManagementThe PGTAA program is built for instructors who are serious about teaching. Unlike traditional certifications that split focus between instruction and club management, the PGTAA is Certification Focused: 100% Instruction.Key program differentiators include:• Zero Apprenticeship: The PGTAA allows students to Skip the Club. Master the Class and launch their careers faster.• Elite Expertise: With a legacy of 29 Years providing Elite Course Expertise, the curriculum is designed to create effective, knowledgeable, and respected teachers.• Global Recognition: PGTAA certification means you are Globally Recognized. Unquestionably Certified. Your credential is a passport to professional opportunities worldwide.• Instant Authority: Graduates Certify Excellence. Command Respect. and immediately hold the title of Class 'A' Master Teacher.The PGTAA believes that Excellence is Taught, Not Apprenticed, providing the essential knowledge, communication skills, and instructional expertise needed to succeed in the competitive golf industry.________________________________________Enrollment DetailsThe 10% discount is valid for all new enrollments starting November 21st through November 30th. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.pgtaa.com , peruse the testimonials of PGTAA graduates at https://www.pgtaa.com/testimonials/ and call Dr. Barry Lotz, President at 760-335-0600.PGTAA: Your Global Career Starts Here.About the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA)Founded in 1997, the PGTAA is acknowledged as the premier golf teaching association in the world. Its mission is to create the most knowledgeable and highly certified golf instructors, adhering to the highest standards of integrity. The PGTAA offers the most comprehensive, teaching-focused curriculum available, ensuring its instructors are prepared for immediate success on the world's most Prestigious Greens.

