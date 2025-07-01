The PGTAA’s Special July 4th Offer**

The PGTAA's July 4th Special

Great golf teachers aren’t born — they’re trained. At the PGTAA, we give passionate golfers the tools, knowledge, and credibility to inspire the next generation of players and make a great living.” — Dr. Barry Lotz

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Independence Day, the Professional Golf Teachers Association of America (PGTAA) is thrilled to announce a limited-time pricing offer for aspiring golf instructors. From now through the July 4th holiday, you can become a certified Class "A" PGTAA Master Teaching Professional for only $895 – a remarkable savings of $100 off the original price of $995, unchanged for 28 years.**DETAILS OF THE OFFER:**- **Promotion Duration:** Available from July1 until July 5, 2025- **Special Price:** $895 (originally $995) – a savings of $100.- **Accreditation:** Earn certification from PGTAA, a prestigious and world-renowned institution recognized for excellence in golf education.- **Impact of Certification:** Enhance your golfing credentials, boost your teaching skills, and open pathways to professional opportunities in golf instruction.**BENEFITS OF PGTAA MASTER TEACHING PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION:**1. **Comprehensive Curriculum:** Learn advanced teaching techniques and methodologies.2. **Expert Guidance:** Access resources and mentorship from industry experts.3. **Networking Opportunities:** Connect with fellow golf professionals and broaden your professional circle.4. **Recognized Accreditation:** Stand out in the job market with a globally recognized certification.**CALL TO ACTION:**Elevate your career and passion for golf with this unparalleled opportunity! Don’t miss out on the chance to save $100 while becoming a certified Class "A" PGTAA Master Teaching Professional. Call Dr. Barry Lotz at 760-335-0600 to enroll today and secure your future in golf instruction. This is an unadvertised special that enrolment is via phone only.**CONCLUSION:**Celebrate your love for golf this July 4th by investing in your future with PGTAA’s exclusive offer. Be part of our community of esteemed golf educators and make a meaningful impact in the world of golf.

Why the PGTAA can change your life

