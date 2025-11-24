Reclaim247 Reveals the Confidence Gap in Mis-Sold Car Finance Deals

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the UK, thousands of drivers are starting to question whether their past car finance agreements were as fair as they first believed. Reclaim247 is helping them revisit those decisions with a fast, document-free check that identifies possible car finance claims and PCP claims.Many drivers felt confident when they signed their car finance agreement. They left the dealership believing everything had been clearly explained. But as guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) continues to shed light on historic unfair practices, more people are starting to realise that confidence at the time did not always mean the deal was fair.Reclaim247 is now supporting these drivers through a simple eligibility checker that takes less than one minute to complete. By using just a name, address and date of birth, the platform can trace agreements going back to 2007. No documents or lender names are required to begin.“Most of the people we speak to didn’t feel anything was wrong at the time,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “But years later, when they start looking more closely, it becomes clear that some important information was missing. That’s why we’ve made it easy to go back and check.”When Confidence Turns Out to Be MisinformedReclaim247 has found that many of the strongest car finance claims today come from people who had no concerns at the time of signing. But new clarity from the FCA has helped them understand where things may have gone wrong.According to recent guidance, three main practices are under scrutiny:Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers were allowed to raise the interest rate to increase their own commission, often without the customer’s knowledgeUnfairly High Commission, where the broker’s earnings were unusually high in proportion to the loanContractually Tied Arrangements, where customers believed they were being offered a selection of deals, when in fact only one lender was involvedThese types of arrangements could mean a driver was affected by mis-sold car finance , even if they did not suspect anything at the time.PCP Claims Are Often Triggered by the Final PaymentPersonal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreements were widely sold as an affordable way to finance a vehicle, thanks to lower monthly payments. But many drivers were not fully informed about balloon payments or how commissions might have influenced the terms of the deal.Reclaim247 says customers often start asking questions when they reach the end of the agreement or spot something that doesn’t quite add up.“We hear from people who only realised something was wrong when the final payment was suddenly much higher than expected,” said Franks. “That moment prompts a lot of drivers to dig into the details and find out whether the deal was actually fair.”A Simple First Step Toward ClarityWith over half a million people already supported, Reclaim247 has created a process that makes it easy for anyone to take a closer look at their past finance agreements. The service is free to use and does not require any paperwork to begin. There is no obligation to continue after the initial check.If eligible, drivers are partnered with a regulated legal expert who will manage the case and help guide the process.Still Feel Confident in the Deal? It’s Worth CheckingIf you financed a vehicle between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024, and never questioned the terms at the time, it is still worth finding out whether the deal was fair. Whether it was a PCP claim or another form of car finance, you could be entitled to compensation for mis-sold car finance.Start your free eligibility check today at www.Reclaim247.co.uk . It takes under a minute, and you do not need any documents to begin.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK‑based claims management company specialising in car finance claims and PCP claims related to mis‑sold car finance. With more than 500,000 drivers supported, the company enables customers to check their eligibility easily, using only a name, address and date of birth, no lender details or paperwork required. Reclaim247 operates on a no win, no fee basis and focuses on providing clear, honest support for every customer.Business: Reclaim247Contact Name: Andrew FranksEmail: andrew@claimsline.comWebsite: www.Reclaim247.co.uk Country: United Kingdom

