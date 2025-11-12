Reclaim247 Helps Drivers Trace Mis-Sold Car Finance Deals Without Paperwork

Reclaim247 has helped over 500,000 UK drivers easily identify potential car finance and PCP claims, even without paperwork or lender details.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 500,000 drivers already supported, Reclaim247 is giving everyday motorists across the UK a simple way to uncover potential car finance claims and PCP claims , even if they no longer have paperwork or remember which lender financed their vehicle.Thousands of drivers across the UK are starting to question whether their old car finance agreements were as fair as they were led to believe. For many, the details of those agreements are long forgotten. Reclaim247 is now offering a way to investigate possible mis-sold car finance without needing a single document.With just a name, address and date of birth, drivers can start a free eligibility check in under 60 seconds. Reclaim247’s system is able to trace agreements dating back to 2007, even if the original lender no longer exists or the vehicle has since been sold.“We speak to people every day who think they’ve missed their chance,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “In reality, you don’t need to remember everything about the deal. If something didn’t feel right, we can help you look into it without the hassle.”Why Car Finance Claims Are IncreasingRecent guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has brought widespread attention to the issue of mis-sold car finance. Many deals signed between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024 may have included hidden fees or unfair interest rates that were never explained to the customer.The FCA has identified three major types of unfair practices:Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers raised the customer’s interest rate to earn moreUnfairly High Commission, where brokers earned excessive fees in proportion to the loanContractually Tied Arrangements, where brokers gave the impression of choice but only offered one optionAny of these issues could give drivers the right to begin a car finance claim or a more specific PCP claim.Why PCP Claims Are Under the SpotlightPersonal Contract Purchase agreements are a common focus in today’s car finance claims. These deals were promoted as flexible and affordable, but many customers were not told about final balloon payments, how interest rates were set, or the fact that brokers could benefit financially from inflating costs.Many drivers now realise that what seemed like a good deal came with hidden conditions. Reclaim247 has seen a rise in PCP claims from drivers who say they were misled or not given the full picture when signing their agreement.“A lot of customers tell us the deal made sense at first, but they were shocked by the final payment,” added Franks. “That’s often the moment they realise something wasn’t explained properly.”A Simple Process With Real SupportReclaim247 not only helps customers identify potential claims but also supports them through the full process. If someone is found eligible, they are connected with a regulated legal partner who serves as their dedicated case handler.Through Reclaim247’s secure portal, customers can:View the status of their claimUpload any documents they may haveMessage their legal representative directlyThere is no cost to start, and the service operates on a no win, no fee basis. A success fee is only applied if compensation is successfully recovered.Start Your Free Claim Check TodayIf you financed a car between 2007 and 2024 and something about the deal never felt fully explained, Reclaim247 can help. Whether it was a standard agreement or a PCP deal, you could be eligible for compensation due to mis-sold car finance.Visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk to check your eligibility in under one minute. No documents are required to begin.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management company specialising in car finance claims, including cases of mis-sold car finance and unfair PCP claims. The company combines technology with regulated legal support to provide free eligibility checks, clear communication and a no win, no fee structure, making financial redress simple and supported for every customer.

