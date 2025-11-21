Wattstor Approved As Virtual Trading Party Under New P415 Market Framework

The Wattstor team celebrate VTP status

This accreditation enables Wattstor to participate directly in the wholesale electricity market and unlock new value streams from behind-the-meter flexibility.

Becoming a Virtual Trading Party is an important milestone for Wattstor and our customers. It allows us to access new value streams that make our renewable energy offering stronger and more resilient.” — Stephan Marty, Wattstor CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wattstor , a next-generation energy company providing commercial and industrial customers with low-cost renewable electricity, today announced that it has been formally approved by Elexon as a Virtual Trading Party (VTP) under the new Balancing and Settlement Code (BSC) Modification P415: Facilitating Access to Wholesale Markets for Flexibility Dispatched by Virtual Lead Parties.P415 represents a major regulatory shift in the UK energy sector, allowing independent flexibility providers to trade flexibility outside of licensed supply. To qualify as a VTP, companies must complete a rigorous market-entry process, including SVA and CVA qualification, system testing, and demonstrate the ability to submit and settle Wholesale Market Activity Notifications.As a VTP, Wattstor can capture additional value from customer-side assets — supporting even greater stability and competitiveness for Price Protect , the new renewable energy tariff providing locally produced, smartly managed, cheaper than grid electricity to commercial and industrial premises. Customers benefit from predictable, long-term energy pricing while avoiding the complexity of direct market participation.Executive QuotesStephan Marty, CEO at Wattstor, commented:“Becoming a Virtual Trading Party is an important milestone for Wattstor and our customers. It allows us to access new value streams that make our smarter, lower-cost local energy offering even stronger and more resilient. At a time when energy volatility remains a major concern for businesses, this additional capability enhances our ability to deliver certainty.”Leonidas Spiliopoulos, Head of Product at Wattstor, added:"Building the VTP service for our customers from the ground up has been a major undertaking, but nothing short of the challenge that our talented team excels at. Creating value for our customers by solving the difficult problems is something that is in Wattstor’s DNA and we have been doing it time and time again. I’m incredibly proud of the effort from everyone involved. Becoming formally accredited by Elexon, not only validates our work, but also positions Wattstor to unlock even more value from customer-side flexibility as the market evolves."Supporting the UK’s flexible, low-carbon futureWattstor’s accreditation comes as UK businesses face growing demand for electrification, resilience, and cost stability. By enabling direct wholesale flexibility trading, the company aims to help more organisations reduce exposure to market volatility and accelerate their transition to clean energy.About P415BSC Modification P415 enables Virtual Lead Parties to submit wholesale market dispatch instructions for behind-the-meter assets. This expands flexibility participation beyond the Balancing Mechanism and supports the UK’s wider decarbonisation strategy.About WattstorWattstor, a next-generation energy company providing commercial and industrial customers with low-cost renewable electricity. Through innovative products such as Price Protect, Wattstor helps organisations achieve long-term energy cost certainty, reduce carbon footprints, and unlock the full value of decentralised energy assets.

