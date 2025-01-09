Wattstor launches flexi-capped renewable tariff with price protection

Price Protect - the new renewable energy tariff from Wattstor The team behind Price Protect

Price Protect is a new renewable energy tariff that combines the flexibility of a variable rate with the peace of mind of a fixed one.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wattstor , a leader in designing and implementing onsite renewable energy systems, has launched Price Protect . First-of-its-kind in the business energy market, Price Protect is a new renewable energy tariff that combines the flexibility of a variable rate, with the peace of mind of a fixed one.Fluctuating energy prices and frequent price spikes have created challenges for organisations keen to reduce their energy costs and decarbonise their operations.With the new financial year starting in January for many businesses, and new energy challenges on the horizon, Wattstor, as the next-generation energy company, is empowering organisations to embrace a new approach to energy management – one focused on safeguarding energy prices.Always less than the market, never more than agreed“The idea behind Price Protect is simple but totally innovative,” explains Wattstor’s CEO, Stephan Marty. “It’s a variable electricity tariff but capped. This means that if wholesale electricity prices fall, our customers benefit from a cheaper rate. But if prices spike, customers will be protected by a price cap – meaning they’ll never pay more than agreed.On top of that, Wattstor’s rate will come at a guaranteed discount to the market rate, no matter how much prices will fall. In other words, whatever the electricity market price is, if you have Price Protect, yours will always be lower.”The idea of a variable but capped renewable tariff - covering 100% of electricity consumed on site - is a first-of-its-kind in the business energy market. By protecting customers from price spikes while allowing them to profit from price dips, Wattstor hopes to usher its corporate customers into a new generation of energy management, where flexibility meets peace of mind. This comes with the possibility of powering operations with up to 100% renewable energy – combining profitability with net zero ambitions.The new tariff differs from standard power purchase agreements (PPAs) currently available in the market. Price Protect combines both grid electricity and onsite-generated electricity into one solution, covering 100% of site load.Pioneering a new era of business energyWattstor’s new renewable energy tariff is the latest addition to the company’s already vast portfolio of energy decarbonisation solutions. Wattstor is backed by Ara Partners , a global private equity firm that is decarbonising the industrial economy and Janom, a European investor focussed on renewable energy sourcesAs a next-generation energy company, Wattstor is focusing on redesigning how businesses consume and generate power. Rather than rebranding an existing PPA model, Price Protect’s capped tariff will shift businesses' behaviour towards managing and accessing renewable energy, by giving new levels of control over their energy costs and carbon emissions.To learn more about Price Protect, visit https://wattstor.com/price-protect/ ________________________________________About WattstorWattstor designs, builds, pays for, operates and optimises onsite renewable energy systems for businesses. It works directly with commercial and industrial customers, their suppliers and utility partners, and solar installers to 100% fund solar and battery project costs. Guided by their North Star principle, to be the next-generation energy company making net zero a business reality, offerings such as Price Protect put customers in control of their energy costs and carbon emissions.About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonisation. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonisation impact across a variety of sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management.

Price Protect: the new renewable energy tariff for companies that think outside the grid

