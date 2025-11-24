The Business Research Company

Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market to Reach USD $3.01 Billion by 2029 at 6.3% CAGR

How Big Is The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market In 2025?

The market for protein hydrolysis enzymes has seen notable expansion in the past few years. The market, valued at $2.24 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $2.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors such as expansion in the food and beverage industry, use in pharmaceutical applications, enhanced research and development efforts, growth in the dietary supplements market, an aging population and regulatory backing have all contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market in the approaching years, with a prediction of a leap to ""$3.01 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The forecasted expansion is credited to factors such as the rise in vegan and plant-based dietary habits, evolving consumer lifestyles, the clean label revolution, augmenting allergen-free choices, worldwide protein intake patterns, and an emphasis on sustainable sourcing. Key trends throughout the forecast period encompass enzyme engineering and enhancement, advancements in enzyme production technology, tailored enzyme solutions, tactical collaborations, partnerships and sustainability in enzyme productions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market?

The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is predicted to experience a surge due to the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. Characterized by their gradual development and persistent impacts on health, chronic diseases have proven to boost the demand for protein hydrolysis enzymes. These enzymes play a pivotal role in the production of physiologically active peptides. They are potent in thwarting diseases like cancer due to their capability to tweak antioxidant enzymes, serving as a critical checkpoint for bodily pro-inflammatory processes. The American Cancer Society reports that the U.S. anticipates 1.9 million new cases of cancer and 609,360 cancer fatalities in 2022. Additionally, an estimated 1,670 people will succumb to the disease each day. This upsurge in chronic diseases propels the growth of the protein hydrolysis enzymes market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Industry?

Major players in the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes include:

• Novozymes A/S

• Royal DSM

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• AB Enzymes GmbH

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

• Dyadic International Inc.

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

• Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

• Solvay Enzymes

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market In The Globe?

Top firms in the protein hydrolysis enzyme market are strategically focusing on technological innovations including the development of specialized enzyme blends, aimed to boost nutrient digestion, enhance animal health, and tackle particular obstacles in livestock production. An advanced enzyme blend is a precisely composed amalgamation of different enzymes that aim to fortify the digestive process and nutrient usage in animal fodder. For instance, in March 2023, US-based global food and health ingredient supplier, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., launched Axtra PRIME, a novel enzyme blend geared towards enhancing nutrient absorption and piglet performance in the realm of animal nutrition. This trail-blazing solution addresses pivotal issues in piglet production, specifically around the time of weaning, by merging enzymes like xylanase, beta-glucanase, alpha-amylase, and protease to foster healthy growth and effective feed utilization.

What Segments Are Covered In The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Report?

The protein hydrolysis enzymes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Microorganisms, Animals, Plants

2) By Method Of Production: Extraction, Fermentation

3) By Application: Detergent And Cleaning, Food And Beverage, Animal Feed, Textile, Dairy, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Microorganisms: Bacterial Enzymes, Fungal Enzymes, Yeast-Derived Enzymes

2) By Animals: Animal-Derived Enzymes, Rennet

3) By Plants: Plant-Derived Enzymes, Seed-Derived Enzymes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the protein hydrolysis enzymes market and is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The report on the protein hydrolysis enzymes market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

