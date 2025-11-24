Gene Synthesis Market Forecasted to Achieve US $8.51 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Gene Synthesis Market In 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a rapid growth in the size of the gene synthesis market. It is expected to expand from a value of $3.32 billion in 2024 to $3.95 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The historical growth can be associated with progress in genetic research, development in personalized healthcare, heightened focus on biotechnology, the expansion in the biopharmaceutical sector, and the evolution of technological platforms for synthesis.

In the forthcoming years, the gene synthesis market is predicted to experience substantial expansion. The market is set to escalate to ""$8.51 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This anticipated advancement during the forecast duration is credited to the accelerated rise in synthetic biology, the advent of CRISPR technology, a surge in demand for tailor-made genes, advancements in gene therapy and editing, and widening use in the field of agriculture. Key tendencies for the forecast timeframe include enhanced accessibility through cost-cutting, tailor-made gene libraries for functional genomics, mechanization, large-scale synthesis, partnerships in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical spheres, and a focus on ethical and regulatory matters.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Gene Synthesis Market?

The rise in chronic infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the gene synthesis market. Chronic infectious diseases are conditions triggered by pathogens that linger in the body for an extended period, sometimes for years or even a lifetime. Gene synthesis can curb infectious diseases by facilitating the creation of novel vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments that are pathogen-specific. This method could be quicker, more effective, and more focused than conventional methods, with the potential to manage infectious disease outbreaks. For instance, in November 2023, the World Health Organization, a specialized healthcare agency in Switzerland, calculated in 2022 that tuberculosis (TB) affected 10.6 million people worldwide, consisting of 5.8 million men, 3.5 million women, and 1.3 million children. Thus, the rising occurrence of chronic infectious diseases is propelling the gene synthesis market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gene Synthesis Industry?

Major players in the Gene Synthesis include:

• Genscript Biotech Corporation

• Brooks Automation Inc.

• Boster Biological Technology Ltd.

• Twist Bioscience Corp.

• ProteoGenix Inc.

• Biomatik Corporation

• ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

• OriGene Technologies Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Gene Synthesis Market In The Globe?

Progress in technology is emerging as a popular trend in the gene synthesis marketplace. To maintain their standing, firms in this sector are leveraging contemporary technologies. For example, in June 2024, GenScript Biotech Corporation, a biotech firm based in the US, introduced the FLASH Gene service, an extremely fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) service developed to cater to the increased need for swift gene synthesis and plasmid preparation. Thanks to this innovation, researchers can now obtain their plasmid constructs in merely four working days, vastly quicker than conventional procedures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gene Synthesis Market Report?

The gene synthesis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Method: Solid-Phase Synthesis, Chip-Based Synthesis, PR-Based Enzyme Synthesis

2) By Service: Antibody DNA Synthesis, Viral DNA Synthesis, Other Services

3) By Application: Gene And Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Solid-Phase Synthesis: Phosphoramidite Method, H-phosphonate Method

2) By Chip-Based Synthesis: Microarray Technology, Light-Directed Synthesis

3) By PCR-Based Enzyme Synthesis: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gene Synthesis Market By 2025?

In 2024, the gene synthesis market was dominated by North America. However, the most rapid growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The geographical areas examined in the gene synthesis market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

