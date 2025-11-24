Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market to Expand at a 6.2% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $7.74 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Worth?

There has been a consistent growth in the market size of gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics in the previous years. The market, which stands at $5.93 billion in 2024, is estimated to enhance to $6.08 billion in 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The historical growth is credited to transformations in lifestyle and eating habits, an upward trend in the aging populace, increased cognizance and diagnosis, prevalent stressful life conditions, and a surge in obesity numbers.

In the coming years, the market for therapeutics associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease is set to exhibit robust growth. The market is projected to expand to ""$7.74 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Such growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing need for innovative therapies, the aging population trend, individualized treatment methods, a rising emphasis on non-drug interventions, and the introduction of biologics and novel treatment options. Additionally, the forecast period is expected to witness trends like mind-body therapies, enhanced emphasis on gut health research, the dawn of patient-centric healthcare models, focused awareness campaigns for gerd, and incorporation of digital healthcare tools.

What Are The Factors Driving The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market?

The growth of the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market is projected to be driven by the widespread occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux disease. This chronic disease, marked by stomach acid flowing back into the esophagus, can result in symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, and potential complications. The therapy for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) aids in alleviating and managing acid reflux symptoms by balancing gut pH, reducing inflammation, and enhancing esophageal function. For example, WebMed, a US-based online health news and information publisher, reported in September 2022 that over 60 million American adults experience heartburn at least once a month, and more than 15 million suffer daily. Moreover, in July 2022, the National Library of Medicine, a US federal medical library, shared statistics highlighting that GERD is one of the most frequently diagnosed digestive diseases in the United States, with a 20% prevalence. This contributes to considerable economic pressure through direct and indirect costs and negatively affects the quality of life. Consequently, the widespread occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux disease is predicted to fuel the expansion of the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson and Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Medtronic PLC

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• bioMerieux SA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Sector?

In the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market, a rising trend is the emphasis on product innovations. To maintain their market standing, major enterprises in this field are directing their strategies towards novel medications. Taking the case of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in November 2023, the US biopharmaceutical firm, spearheaded the launch of VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) – a potassium-competitive acid blocker accepted for the treatment and upkeep of erosive esophagitis of all stages, along with relieving heartburn linked with both erosive and non-erosive GERD. The efficacy was noteworthy in clinical trials, presenting a healing rate of 93% in patients subjected to the 20 mg dosage versus 85% for the conventional proton pump inhibitor (PPI) lansoprazole.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Share?

The gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Branded, Generic

2) By Drug Class: Antacids, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Histamine Blockers, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Other Drugs Class

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores, General Stores, Supermarkets

4) By Application: Crohn’s Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Ulcerative Colitis

Subsegments:

1) By Branded: Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), H2-Receptor Antagonists, Antacids, Coating Agents

2) By Generic: Generic Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), Generic H2-Receptor Antagonists, Generic Antacids, Generic Coating Agents

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

