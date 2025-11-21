Sports Nutrition Market CAGR to be at 9.0% from 2025 to 2032 | $102.99 Billion Industry Revenue by 2032 | Says CMI

Sports Nutrition Market Size

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sports Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.30 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 102.99 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2025 to 2032. The sports-nutrition market is growing strongly, fueled by rising demand for performance-boosting and recovery-focused supplements among both athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Greater sports participation, especially among millennials, and growing health and wellness awareness are key drivers. At the same time, clean-label trends, plant-based formulations, and tailored nutrition are emerging as major growth areas. Regulatory restrictions on supplement advertising remain a challenge, but the increasing fitness orientation of younger consumers is opening up significant new opportunities.Request a sample report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1018 Global Sports Nutrition Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sports nutrition market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, reaching USD 102.00 Bn by 2032, up from USD 56.30 Bn in 2025.Sports drinks are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for a market share of 46.6% in 2025.By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is slated to account for 41.7% of the global sports nutrition market share in 2025.North America, with an estimated share of 41.7% shares in 2025, is expected to dominate the global sports nutrition industry.Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed for sports nutrition market companies during the assessment period.Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Fueling Sports Nutrition Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest sports nutrition market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. Increasing health and wellness awareness is one such prominent growth driver.People in the contemporary world are becoming increasingly aware of physical fitness, muscle building, and healthy lifestyles. This is driving demand for sports nutrition products like energy bars, protein powders, and sports drinks.Social media, fitness apps, and celebrity endorsements are further amplifying this trend. Similarly, growing focus on weight management is expected to boost consumer adoption and sports nutrition market value during the forecast period.High Costs and Counterfeit Products Limiting Market GrowthDespite a positive sports nutrition market outlook, certain factors are restraining growth to some extent. These include high costs of sports nutrition products and increasing penetration of counterfeit products in the market.Premium sports nutrition products like protein supplements, performance enhancers, and energy bars are quite expensive. This limits affordability for a large segment of consumers, especially in developing countries, thereby reducing overall sports nutrition market demand.Moreover, there is an increase in fake or substandard products, especially in emerging markets. This can damage consumer trust and limit sports nutrition market growth during the forecast period.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1018 Rising in Sports and Fitness Activities Creating Growth ProspectsParticipation in sports, gym workouts, and endurance activities like running and cycling is increasing significantly. This is expected to drive demand for performance-enhancing and recovery-oriented nutrition products during the forecast period.Governments and health organizations like are increasingly launching campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of regular physical activity. For example, WHO’s Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (2018-2030) encourages countries to promote physical activity. Such initiatives help generate long-term growth opportunities for sports nutrition manufacturers.Emerging Sports Nutrition Market TrendsRising popularity of plant-based products is a key trend in the sports nutrition market. Consumers are showing a keen inclination toward using plant-based and vegan sports nutrition products. This is prompting industry players to launch new products like pea protein, soy protein, rice protein, and algae-based supplements. For example, Dame Health recently launched Pure Plant Protein, a pea‑protein isolate-based powder, sweetened with monk fruit.Growing interest in personalized nutrition is expected to boost growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period. Companies are using AI, data analytics, and other technologies to provide individualized sports nutrition.Innovation in sports nutrition products is supporting market expansion. Leading sports nutrition brands are creating advanced formulations by using new ingredients and advanced technologies. Similarly, there is a growing trend of using smart packaging and IoT in sports nutrition products.The market is witnessing the entry of specialized products like plant-based protein, keto-friendly supplements, ready-to-drink shakes, and functional beverages. These innovations will address diverse consumer needs as well as fuel sports nutrition market growth.Growth of e-commerce is making it easier for consumers to access sports nutrition products. Rising sales of sports nutrition products through online shopping platforms will likely boost the target market in the coming years.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the sports nutrition market report:Universal NutritionGlanbiaMaxinutritionClif Bar & CompanyGNC HoldingsThe Coca-Cola CompanyGlaxoSmithKline PLCOlimp LaboratoriesAtlantic Multipower UK LimitedUltimate Nutrition Inc.The Bountiful CompanyIovate Health SciencesQuest NutritionPepsiCoCliff BarPowerBar Europe GmbHMusclePharmPost HoldingsThe Coca-Cola CompanyKey DevelopmentsIn May 2025, UK sports nutrition brand Warrior expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new Creatine+ range. This new launch is intended to help the company meet growing consumer demand for creatine products, known for physical and cognitive health benefits.In June 2024, DSM‑firmenich, in partnership with Team dsm‑firmenich PostNL, announced the launch of new up4 sports nutrition products. These novel products are designed to optimize nutritional content for performance, gut health, and recovery.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1018 Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. With seven years in content development, Alice masterfully employs SEO best practices and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to craft high-ranking, impactful content. As an editor, she meticulously ensures flawless grammar and punctuation, precise data accuracy, and perfect alignment with audience needs in every research report. Alice's dedication to excellence and her strategic approach to content make her an invaluable asset in the world of market insights.About CMI:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

