Oral Care Market Size to Hit USD 73.4 Billion by 2032, Amid Escalating Oral Hygiene Awareness | Says CMI

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Oral Care Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 45.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 73.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2025 to 2032. Oral care now includes a broad range of products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, floss, tongue cleaners, and whitening agents. Today’s market trends favour herbal and fluoride-free toothpastes, antibacterial mouth rinses, and smart electric toothbrushes that offer real-time brushing feedback. There's also a strong focus on formulations for sensitivity, enamel repair, and orthodontic needs. All this is paired with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients like charcoal, neem, and baking soda.Request a sample report at : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1431 Global Oral Care Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global oral care market size is projected to expand from USD 45.7 Bn in 2025 to USD 73.4 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Toothpaste is likely to remain the top-selling product type in the market, accounting for a share of 38% in 2025.North America is slated to account for nearly one-third of the global oral care market share by 2025.Asia Pacific is poised to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.Rising Oral Hygiene Awareness Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new oral care market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. Increasing awareness of oral hygiene is one such prominent growth driver.Consumers in the contemporary world are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of oral care, thanks to public health campaigns, education initiatives, and social media influence. This growing oral hygiene awareness is creating a strong demand for oral care products like toothbrushes and toothpastes.Oral care solutions have become essential solutions for preventing issues like plaque, bad breath, and gingivitis. People are widely incorporating oral care solutions like toothpastes and mouthwashes into their daily routines to maintain fresh breath, reduce harmful bacteria, strengthen gums, and promote overall oral health.High Costs and Adoption of Traditional Remedies Limiting Oral Care Market GrowthDespite the positive global oral care market outlook, certain factors might limit market growth to some extent. These include high cost of premium oral care products and growing competition from traditional remedies.Advanced oral care products like electric toothbrushes and specialty mouthwashes are quite expensive. This limits their adoption, especially in cost-sensitive markets.Moreover, people in some regions prefer traditional oral care methods like neem sticks or herbal pastes due to their cultural familiarity, perceived safety, and accessibility. This could also slow adoption of commercial oral care solutions during the forecast period.Request for Customization : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1431 Increasing Incidence of Oral Diseases Unlocking Growth AvenuesThe global burden of oral diseases like dental caries, periodontitis, and oral infections remains high. The FDI World Dental Federation reports that about 3.5 billion people around the world suffer from these problems.This widespread prevalence is driving demand for preventive and therapeutic oral care products. Modern consumers are increasingly using various oral care solutions to maintain oral hygiene as well as address oral health issues like plaque, bad breath, or tooth decay. As a result, lucrative growth opportunities are on the horizon for oral care companies.Emerging Oral Care Market TrendsRising interest in natural and organic products is a key growth-shaping trend in the oral care market. Modern consumers are increasingly seeking herbal, fluoride-free, and natural formulations due to safety and health consciousness. In response, top oral care brands are expanding their natural and organic oral care product portfolios by launching solutions like herbal toothpastes.Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare is boosting oral care market value. Consumers are looking for products that help maintain oral health as well as prevent development of dental issues. This is encouraging them to use oral care solutions like toothbrushes, toothpastes, and mouthwashes.Ongoing product innovation is supporting oral care industry expansion. Companies are developing advanced solutions like electric toothbrushes, AI-powered toothbrushes, high-performance whitening toothpastes, and water flossers. Many manufacturers of oral care products are adopting sustainable packaging to woo more and more eco-conscious customers. They are increasingly using biodegradable materials and recyclable packaging. For instance, the AI-powered toothbrush Feno Smartbrush was launched in 2024.Increasing interest in teeth whitening, cosmetic dentistry, and aesthetic oral care products is fueling the premium end of the market. Consumers are ready to spend more on advanced treatments and top-quality oral care products that make their teeth and smile look better.Online retail channels have made oral care products more accessible, especially in regions where physical retail penetration is lower. Thus, expansion of e-commerce is slated to provide a strong boost to the oral care market growth during the forthcoming period.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the global oral care market report:Procter & GambleColgate-PalmoliveGlaxoSmithKlineLion CorporationUnileverChurch & Dwight Co., Inc.Fresh LLCDabur India Ltd.Henry Schein, Inc.Philips Oral HealthcareCaldwell Consumer ProductsKey DevelopmentsIn September 2025, Clove Oral Care expanded its oral care portfolio with the launch of a toothbrush and toothpaste range. These products are made to help people tackle common dental problems.In September 2025, Lion Corporation introduced Dent Health Medicated Toothpaste DX Premium nationwide. This new toothpaste is made with high-concentration medicated ingredients to provide total care from periodontitis as well as enhance gum recovery.In September 2025, Royal Philips launched Philips Sonicare 6400 and Philips Sonicare 6000 electric toothbrushes. These solutions are designed to enhance oral care with effective plaque removal and smart brushing features.In July 2025, Oracura launched a new cordless flosser designed for enhanced portability. The flosser features a 200 ml water tank and a long‑lasting battery that can run for 10–15 days on a single charge.Buy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 25% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1431 Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a seasoned senior content editor at Coherent Market Insights, leveraging extensive expertise gained from her previous role as a content writer. 