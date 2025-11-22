CE pledges firm commitment to implementing strategies for Macao set out during 4th plenary session of CPC Central Committee

MACAU, November 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would unite and lead all sectors of society in implementing the strategic arrangements concerning the MSAR as set out in the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Meanwhile, Macao would further align itself with national development, actively integrate its strategies with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and diligently prepare for the formulation next year of Macao’s own Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development (2026-2030), said Mr Sam. This was in order better to integrate into, and serve, the overall national development agenda, contributing Macao’s strength to the advancement of Chinese modernisation.

The MSAR Government today hosted two seminars with members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation. They elaborated on the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Speaking to reporters after the first session, Mr Sam noted that public servants from the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, as well as representatives from various sectors of society, attended the seminars. Participants listened attentively and engaged in exchanges with members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation, thereby gaining a more comprehensive, systematic, and in-depth understanding of the fourth plenary session’s guiding principles.

Overall, today’s seminars were highly instructive and targeted, yielding positive outcomes, as had been expected, he added.

The Chief Executive said the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held great significance. Studying, promoting, and implementing its spirit was a major political task for the MSAR currently and in the period ahead, he stated.

The MSAR Government will unite and lead all sectors of society in diligently studying and thoroughly grasping the fourth plenary session’s messages. The MSAR Government will also unswervingly uphold the "One country, two systems" principle; implement the strategic arrangements concerning the MSAR; strengthen confidence in development; proactively seize the opportunities arising from national development; resolutely advance public administration reform; and actively promote fresh progress and fresh achievements regarding Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, made comments to the press following the morning seminar. Mr Tai said he and his team would conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the fourth plenary session; actively align with the various arrangements proposed in the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; and pragmatically advance Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and high-quality development.

Efforts included: building a modern industrial system; continuously enhancing and strengthening in a comprehensive manner the tourism and leisure sector; accelerating the cultivation of Hengqin’s four emerging industries; and further deepening Macao-Hengqin industrial synergy under the new development orientation of "Macao + Hengqin". This would include fulfilling the second-phase development goals for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and continuously elevating the level of integrated development between Macao and Hengqin, Mr Tai added.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, told reporters the seminars had deepened her understanding of national strategies in education, culture, technological self-reliance, talent development, healthcare, and people’s livelihoods.

The social affairs and culture team would further plan the development in Macao of an international integrated tourism and cultural zone, making it an important platform for achieving the two development initiatives outlined by President Xi Jinping. Macao’s higher education institutions, particularly via the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, would serve as key focal points for actively building Macao into a hub attracting top-tier international talent, she added.

The Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah, told reporters that planning for the construction of a Macao technology research industrial park was progressing steadily. Its development concept closely aligned with the strategic goals outlined in the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan for promoting scientific and technological innovation and fostering new quality productive forces, he said. The park would become a key vehicle through which Macao integrates more deeply into, and serves, the broader national development agenda.

The Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ms Leong Wai Man, stated the 15th Five-Year Plan offered important insights for Macao’s cultural development. The bureau would fully commit to: planning and constructing the Macao international integrated tourism and cultural zone; enhancing heritage conservation and promotion; and intensifying efforts in nurturing cultural and artistic talent, among other key priorities.