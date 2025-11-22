Macao holds seminars to promote spirit of 4th plenary session of CPC Central Committee

MACAU, November 22 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government hosted today two seminars with members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation, to elaborate spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

At the request of the MSAR Government – and with the approval of the central authorities, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council – sent two members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation to visit Macao. They are: the President and Party Secretary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mr Hou Jianguo; and Deputy Director of the CPC Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the CPC Office of the Central Leading Group for Rural Affairs, Mr Zhu Weidong.

The two members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation delivered presentations as part of the seminars. They offered in-depth explanations of the key outcomes of the fourth plenary session and the main content and significance of the “Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development”. Both speakers also responded to questions from seminar participants. The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, delivered a closing speech.

The two seminars were held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Approximately 600 people attended the first seminar, including senior officials of the MSAR Government, members of the Executive Council, legislators, judicial officers, and MSAR Government bureau- and department-level officials.

The second seminar was open to individuals from all walks of life, with 600 people participating, including Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; former chief executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng; Macao deputies to the National People's Congress; and local members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Also present were representatives from various sectors of Macao society.

At the seminars, the Chief Executive, Mr Sam, and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, each delivered opening remarks.

The Chief Executive said the seminars closely followed General Secretary Mr Xi Jinping’s important speech at the fourth plenary session, and the recommendations adopted at the fourth plenary session. Today’s seminar sessions helped in clearly explaining the guiding principles, major principles, key objectives, and strategic tasks for national economic and social development during the period covered by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, as well as the profound implications of promoting long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao in the new era.

Today’s seminar sessions provided scientific guidance for Macao in studying and implementing the spirit of the fourth plenary session, said Mr Sam. He expressed confidence that during the period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan, the country would continue to achieve the “two miracles” of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, while making determined efforts to open a new chapter in building Chinese-style modernisation, thereby creating broad space and significant opportunities for Macao’s appropriate economic diversification and improvement of people’s livelihoods.

Mr Sam stressed that the participants in the first seminar – as core members and key stakeholders of Macao’s governance team – must raise their political awareness, strengthen practical commitment, and take a leading role in studying, promoting, and implementing the spirit of the fourth plenary session, in order that they could well and jointly manage, build, and develop Macao.

The MSAR Government would unite and lead all sectors of society in order fully to implement the fourth plenary session’s spirit; seize the new opportunities brought by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; advance Macao’s high-quality development; and make new and greater contributions to the great cause of comprehensively advancing the building of a strong country and of national rejuvenation, through Chinese-style modernisation, said Mr Sam.

During the first seminar, Mr Zheng Xincong, said in his speech that the MSAR’s governance team was a key force in implementing the central authorities’ decisions and initiatives, aligning with national development strategies, and promoting Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. He urged the governance team to take today’s briefing as an opportunity to unite and lead all sectors of society in studying and promoting the spirit of the fourth plenary session, and to understand deeply the important tasks and major opportunities for Macao’s long-term prosperity during the period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Effort should be made in order to: closely align with the development blueprint laid out in the 15th Five-Year Plan; proactively integrate with national development strategies; fully leverage Macao’s unique strengths and role; as well as better to integrate into, and serve, overall national development. Mr Zheng called for action to seize major opportunities during the period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan. He also called for: scientific formulation of Macao’s own Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development (2026-2030); steady advances in all areas of the MSAR’s development; effective promotion of Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability; and the opening and continuous maintenance of a new chapter in the development of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Zhu Weidong delivered a comprehensive, systematic, and in-depth interpretation of the major significance of the fourth plenary session; the economic and social development landscape and tasks during the period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan; and of the fourth plenary session’s guiding principles and main objectives.

He elaborated on seven key goals for the period covered by the 15th Five-Year Plan. They were: achieving notable progress in high-quality development; substantially enhancing self-reliance and strength in science and technology; making fresh breakthroughs in further and comprehensive deepening of reform; significantly enhancing organisation of society; continuously raising the quality of people’s lives; making major new advances in the Beautiful China Initiative; and further strengthening the national security framework. He advised Macao to ensure close alignment between its Third Five-year Plan for Social and Economic Development and the proposals in the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, further enhancing Macao’s role as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base”, and advancing appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Hou Jianguo outlined 12 strategic tasks and major initiatives that would be significant driving and supporting mechanisms for advancing Chinese modernisation during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. These include: building a modern industrial system; accelerating high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology; building a strong domestic market; and accelerating the establishment of a high-standard socialist market economy. They also encompass: expanding high-level opening-up; accelerating the modernisation of agriculture and rural areas; promoting coordinated regional development; ensuring a thriving socialist culture; and strengthening people’s livelihoods. They additionally include: accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development; advancing the modernisation of the national security system and its capabilities; and proceeding with the high-quality advancement of national defence and military modernisation.

Mr Hou also shared insights, based on the “Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development”, on how Macao could leverage its strengths in order better to integrate into, and serve, overall national development.