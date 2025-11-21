Cultural industries statistics 2024

MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total Service Receipts of the cultural industries (comprising four domains, namely "Digital media", "Creative design", "Cultural exhibitions & performances" and "Art collection") grew by 12.7% year-on-year to MOP 9.73 billion in 2024, on account of the SAR Government's continuous effort to promote the development of cultural industries, coupled with the further recovery of the local economy. Besides, Gross Value Added that reflects the industries' contribution to the economy went up by 4.7% to MOP 3.01 billion.

"Digital media" accounted for the largest share (42.3%) of total Service Receipts, at MOP 4.12 billion, up by 9.0% year-on-year. Gross Value Added of this domain totalled MOP 1.32 billion. Within this domain, Service Receipts of "Film production and distribution" rose by 47.5% year-on-year to MOP 157.3 million, attributable to the SAR Government's strengthened promotion of local film production and an increase in productions for Double Celebration events. Gross Value Added (MOP 44.6 million) recorded an upsurge of 385.2%.

As regards the "Cultural exhibitions & performances" domain, Service Receipts expanded by 22.6% year-on-year to MOP 2.89 billion (29.7% of total), due to rising number of large-scale local performing arts events. Gross Value Added stood at MOP 766.8 million. Meanwhile, Service Receipts of "Creative design" (27.3%) and "Art collection" (0.8%) amounted to MOP 2.65 billion and MOP 76.8 million respectively in 2024, whereas the corresponding Gross Value Added totalled MOP 907.4 million and MOP 16.7 million respectively.

Cultural Industries Statistics are compiled in accordance with the statistical framework established based on the Policy Framework for the Development of Cultural Industries (2014-2019) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). DSEC measures the economic contribution of the cultural industries to the Macao SAR based on the results of numerous thematic surveys and data from other relevant industry surveys. In 2024, a total of 2,868 organisations were operating in the cultural industries, with 14,884 persons engaged.