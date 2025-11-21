Consumer price index (CPI) for October 2025
MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for October 2025 rose by 0.60% year-on-year and 0.03% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended October this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.26% from the previous period (November 2023 – October 2024).
The price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.70% year-on-year in October owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas the price index of Housing & Fuels grew by 0.33% on account of higher rentals for dwellings. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (+2.48%) and Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.35%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-2.57%) and Clothing & Footwear (-1.07%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.52% and 0.66% year-on-year.
When compared to September this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.03% in October. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.08% month-on-month, driven by dearer vegetable prices and higher charges for eating out and takeaway. Price indices of Clothing & Footwear (+1.30%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+0.92%) recorded a month-on-month rise. By contrast, the price indices of Housing & Fuels (-0.27%) and Transport (-0.17%) decreased, attributable to lower electricity charges and airfares. The CPI-A dropped slightly by 0.01% month-on-month while the CPI-B rose by 0.05%.
For the 12 months ended October 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.26% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+1.99%), Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.60%) and Education (+1.17%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Information & Communication (-2.51%) and Transport (-1.85%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.21% and 0.29% respectively over the previous period.
The average Composite CPI for the first ten months of 2025 grew by 0.26% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.20% and 0.30% respectively.
DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.
