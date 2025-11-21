Se Pro Set by Bomber Coffee Equipment Manufacturing Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Se Pro Set

Innovative Coffee Equipment Set Simplifies Brewing Process and Enhances Flavor, Earning International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Bomber Coffee Equipment Manufacturing as a Silver Winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category for their exceptional work, the Se Pro Set . This prestigious recognition highlights the set's innovative design and functionality within the competitive kitchenware industry.The Se Pro Set directly addresses the growing demand for convenient, high-quality coffee brewing solutions in both home and commercial settings. By simplifying the process and enhancing flavor extraction, this award-winning design aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and preferences of modern coffee enthusiasts, making it a relevant and impactful addition to the market.Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the Se Pro Set stands out for its unique combination of a stirring needle and dropper. The stirring needle features a quantifiable press type mechanism that efficiently redistributes the powder layer, while the dropper ensures rapid powder collection and precise distribution. These innovative elements work together to improve extraction efficiency and consistency, resulting in an optimized brewing experience and superior coffee quality.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bomber Coffee Equipment Manufacturing's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the kitchenware industry. This recognition is expected to inspire the brand's future projects, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of coffee equipment design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and delivering products that elevate the coffee brewing experience for users worldwide.The Se Pro Set was brought to life through the expertise and dedication of the talented team at Bomber Coffee Equipment Manufacturing (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Bomber Coffee Equipment ManufacturingMHW-3BOMBER is a trusted partner in embracing a personalized coffee lifestyle, prioritizing quality while introducing innovative designs that reshape the modern coffee experience. Since its inception, the brand has been exploring the deep connection between coffee and daily life, recognizing that coffee's charm extends beyond the cup and touches every aspect of our lives. Based in China, MHW-3BOMBER is dedicated to delivering coffee tools that warm the heart and share life's stories.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence, functionality, and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to remarkable designs that demonstrate technical prowess, artistic skill, originality, and creativity within the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, the award recognizes and promotes superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the principles of good design, driving a cycle of innovation and improvement. Interested parties may learn more, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate at:

