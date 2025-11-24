thebigword’s WordSynk Virtual Brings Equitable Healthcare to Diverse Communities

Doctor & Patient on Video Interpreting Call WordSynk Virtual Audio & Video Interpreting

Breaking Language Barriers to Deliver Compassionate, Inclusive Care for Every Patient

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword, a global leader in language technology, is tackling one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: language barriers. Across the United States, millions of patients with limited English proficiency face obstacles that can lead to delayed diagnoses, increased stress, and poorer health outcomes. thebigword’s innovative interpreting platform, WordSynk Virtual, is changing that reality by providing instant, secure access to professional interpreters and empowering healthcare providers to deliver equitable care to every patient. Since its rollout earlier this year, the platform has connected healthcare providers with certified interpreters in over 250 languages, including American Sign Language, and has supported more than 224,000 multilingual interactions.

Already trusted by more than 150 healthcare organizations and powered by 15,000 professional linguists, WordSynk Virtual is setting a new standard for inclusive care nationwide. By breaking down language barriers, thebigword is helping hospitals and clinics serve diverse communities with dignity and respect, reducing health disparities and strengthening trust in the healthcare system

Accessible on any browser-enabled device, WordSynk Virtual offers real-time video and audio interpreting, making communication seamless for both patients and providers. With connection times under 25 seconds for Spanish, the most requested language, the platform has proven critical in emergency and urgent care situations where every second matters.

Josh Gould, CEO at thebigword said: “Behind every interpreting call is a human story; a child in distress, a worried parent, a patient facing a life-changing diagnosis. WordSynk Virtual exists to make those moments safer, calmer, and more compassionate. Our mission is simple, no one should ever feel alone in a healthcare setting because of the language they speak.”

WordSynk Virtual meets the highest standards of data protection, including HIPAA compliance, safeguarding confidential patient information with unrivalled security features. Additional capabilities such as three-way calling enable multiple parties to join sessions for coordinated care, while voice recognition enhances accessibility for all users. Even if a session is disconnected, the re-join feature ensures continuity of care without disruption because every second matters when delivering safe, compassionate healthcare.

thebigword continues to innovate with solutions that promote equal access to healthcare, ensuring that language differences never prevent individuals and families from receiving the care they need and deserve.

About thebigword

thebigword is a trusted provider of multilingual solutions, supporting organisations worldwide with advanced interpreting and translation technology. Serving government, healthcare, legal, and global enterprise sectors, thebigword combines innovation and security to empower clients to communicate confidently in any language. For more information, please visit www.thebigword.com

