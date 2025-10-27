thebigword Wins Big at ATC Language Industry Awards 2025

thebigword Celebrating Double Win at ATC Awards ATC Award Ceremony 2025

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global language service provider thebigword celebrates a double win at the prestigious Association of Translation Companies (ATC) Language Industry Awards 2025, taking home the titles of Company of the Year and Innovator of the Year.

The awards ceremony, held in Manchester, UK on October 22, honours excellence across the language services sector, recognising companies and professionals who demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and impact.

These accolades highlight thebigword’s exceptional contributions to the industry, its people-first culture, and its commitment to technological advancement. The Company of the Year award acknowledges thebigword’s ethical leadership, community outreach, and dedication to employee wellbeing. Meanwhile, the Innovator of the Year award celebrates the company’s pioneering technology, particularly its AI-powered WordSynk Virtual platform.

In 2024, WordSynk Virtual was enhanced with voice recognition, dynamic job offers, intelligent chatbots and a “rejoin” function that reconnects dropped calls in under 15 seconds. These innovations have reduced booking times by 40% and boosted customer retention to 97%, setting new standards in language technology and service delivery.

Joshua Gould, CEO of thebigword, commented:

“Winning the ATC Awards means so much to us because it comes from our own industry, from peers who truly understand the challenges, innovation and dedication it takes to deliver billions of minutes, hours and words of multilingual communication. It’s a powerful recognition of the passion and hard work of our global team and a reminder that thebigword continues to set the standard for quality and impact across the language technology industry.”

With over £15 million invested in R&D, thebigword’s WordSynk platform now supports; 432 million minutes of telephone interpreting annually, over 120,000 face-to-face interpreting assignments and more than 300 million words translated through AI and human expertise. These achievements reinforce thebigword’s position as a trusted partner to public and private sector organisations across the UK, Europe, and the US.

thebigword extends its gratitude to the ATC, its clients, partners, and colleagues for their continued support. The company remains committed to driving innovation, accessibility, and excellence in language services worldwide.

About thebigword

thebigword is one of the world’s leading language service providers, specializing in translation, interpretation, and cutting-edge language technology solutions. With a mission to break down language barriers, thebigword supports governments, enterprises, and organizations globally in connecting people and building inclusive communication.

For more information about thebigword and its award-winning services, please visit www.thebigword.com

