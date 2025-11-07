BOKE Foundation’s SDG Hero Program Showcased at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2025

The Boke Foundation team held another meeting with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University (UNU) and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, to discuss empowering youth education with artificial intelligence. The case study of the SDG Hero project, submitted by the Boke Foundation, has been selected for inclusion in Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development. Boke Foundation's workshop "SDG Games: Play & Learn for a Better World" engaged over 30 youths and educators.

Advancing Education for Sustainable Development Through AI Innovation

SDG Hero can effectively enhance classroom interaction，and also provide teachers with a structured framework that helps guide students in developing critical thinking skills.” — Dr. Min Yang, United Nations University Macau institute researcher

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 23 to 25, 2025, the UNU Macau AI Conference 2025 was grandly held in Macau, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 50th anniversary of the United Nations University. The conference, themed “AI for Humanity: Building an Equitable Digital Future,” featured over 30 thematic forums and brought together more than 500 experts, policymakers, and industry leaders from academic institutions, international organizations, governments, and technology companies worldwide to explore innovative applications and cutting-edge trends of artificial intelligence in sustainable development, educational equity, and digital inclusion.During the conference, the UNU–Springer Book Series on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development was officially launched. As part of this initiative, the Boke Foundation contributed its case paper titled “AI + Education for Sustainable Development”, featuring the foundation’s flagship program SDG Hero . The paper was successfully included in the publication.It illustrates how the program integrates artificial intelligence and game-based learning to promote educational equity, cross-cultural learning, and sustainability literacy on a global scale—demonstrating the practical value of AI in advancing educational innovation and social impact.At the AI + Youth Parallel Session, Ms. Ada Han, Secretary General of the Boke Foundation, delivered an invited presentation highlighting the SDG Hero program’s achievements over the past year.Her presentation featured implementation cases from Kenya, Thailand, and China, showcasing the development and application of AI-assisted teaching tools and youth-focused educational innovations. Boke team also met again with Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General, to exchange insights on the future of AI-empowered youth education.In addition, during the conference’s special AI Education Day, the Boke Foundation supported the organization of a thematic workshop titled “SDG Games: Play & Learn for a Better World.” The workshop engaged more than 30 young participants and educators in an immersive learning experience through the SDG Hero interactive board game. Participants explored the core concepts and practical approaches of sustainable development, showcasing the unique potential of AI to inspire curiosity, creativity, and social responsibility in education.As of 2025, the SDG Hero Program has been implemented in over 50 countries, training more than 1,500 Game Masters (educator facilitators) and reaching over 60,000 young learners worldwide.Through AI-powered content generation, intelligent translation, and an open-access digital platform, the program has achieved localized, cost-effective, and sustainable educational delivery.The SDG Hero program’s presence at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2025 highlighted an innovative pathway for “AI + Education for Sustainable Development,” reflecting Boke Foundation’s continued commitment to leveraging technology for education and fostering shared social progress through innovation.About SDG Hero：SDG Hero is a global educational innovation initiative launched in 2021 by Boke Technology and Boke Foundation. Based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the program adopts game-based learning as its core approach to foster knowledge, skills, and values among young learners.

