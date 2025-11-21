Crypto Mining Guild: Powering the Sustainable Evolution of Digital Assets

A dedicated forum for global leaders to explore next-gen mining technologies, energy efficiency, and blockchain infrastructure

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organised by the VAP Group , the Crypto Mining Guild: Abu Dhabi is a side event of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week, catering to crypto mining, energy efficiency, and blockchain infrastructure. The event is scheduled for December 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, and will bring global leaders together to network and collaborate on more efficient strategies for mining cryptocurrency and managing blockchain infrastructure effectively.The event will feature multiple industry experts sharing their thoughts on more energy-efficient methods to mine crypto tokens, while improving regulation and sustainability. It’ll also feature insights into how data centres operate and how AI systems can help optimise the process. It also serves as a wonderful networking opportunity for innovators and mining firms to connect and collaborate.If you’re an industry builder or a miner, the Crypto Mining Guild serves as the best platform for everyone to learn about sustainable mining processes. It also serves as a meeting place for hardware providers and blockchain operators to connect and network. The event leverages Abu Dhabi’s network and infrastructure, aligning itself with the Emirate’s goals of becoming a strategic platform for global alliances.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Crypto mining strategiesSecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a simple tech enthusiast willing to know more about crypto mining strategies, or you’re representing a mining firm that’s looking for sustainable and energy-efficient opportunities to mine crypto, register at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ now.VAP Group is a global events and community-building organisation dedicated to growing active AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems and communities. The organisation has over 12 years of experience in creating communities that participate in active conversations around the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

