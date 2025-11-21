Kaorium by Toshiharu Kurisu - Scentmatic Wins Silver in A' Interface Awards

Kaorium

AI-Powered Fragrance Experience Device Kaorium Recognized for Innovative Interaction Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Kaorium by Toshiharu Kurisu - Scentmatic as the Silver Winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Kaorium's innovative approach to fragrance experience within the interface design industry.Kaorium's AI-powered technology offers a groundbreaking way for users to explore and enjoy fragrances, making it highly relevant to current trends and needs in the interface design industry. By visualizing the characteristics of scents and allowing users to delve into their personal perceptions, Kaorium aligns with the growing demand for personalized and immersive user experiences. This innovative design not only advances industry standards but also provides practical benefits for users, the fragrance industry, and other stakeholders.What sets Kaorium apart is its unique fusion of scent and language. The interactive signage system utilizes AI to put scents into words, presenting users with descriptive terms that resonate with their individual impressions. The minimalist visual elements and floating text create a simple yet engaging user interface, encouraging emotional engagement with the fragrances. Kaorium's innovative features and functionality make it stand out in the market, offering a truly distinctive fragrance experience.The recognition from the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award serves as a motivation for Toshiharu Kurisu - Scentmatic to continue pushing the boundaries of fragrance experience design. This win may inspire future projects that further explore the potential of AI and language in creating immersive and personalized user experiences. As Kaorium gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence industry standards and foster innovation in the field of interface design.Team MembersKaorium was designed by a talented team, including producer and director Toshiharu Kurisu, who led the project, and designer Yoshiyuki Habashima, who contributed to the visual elements and user experience.Interested parties may learn more at:About Toshiharu Kurisu - ScentmaticToshiharu Kurisu, born in Tokyo in 1979, is a graduate of Keio University Graduate School. With a background in mobile technology and AI, he founded Scentmatic Inc. in 2017 after discovering numerous AI-related startup businesses during his time at DOCOMO Innovations, Inc. in Silicon Valley. Kurisu developed KAORIUM, an AI-based scent language, to add emotional experience value to various industries.About Scentmatic Inc.Founded in 2019, Scentmatic is a co-creation business design group that utilizes an AI system to verbalize scents, adding emotional experience value to various industries. The company focuses on the digitalization of the sense of smell, aiming to evolve people's sensibilities through the combination of scent and words. Scentmatic brings innovation to businesses across all industries by leveraging the power of aroma experience.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interface industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The criteria for evaluation include user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, attention to micro-interactions, feedback mechanism integration, loading time efficiency, scalability of design, aesthetic appeal, customizability features, data visualization techniques, use of gestural interfaces, integration of motion design, cognitive load reduction, and multilingual support.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design projects from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities in the interface design industry. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their creativity and design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. It aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://interfacedesignawards.com

