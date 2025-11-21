Focus by Xiaoqin Pan and Antong Xu Wins Silver in A' Beauty and Cosmetic Products Design Awards

Focus

Innovative modular shower brush design recognized for excellence by international jury panel of experts in the beauty and cosmetic products industry.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of cosmetic product design, has announced Focus by Xiaoqin Pan and Antong Xu as a Silver Award winner in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the cosmetic product industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement.Focus stands out as a modular personal care tool that addresses the diverse needs of users during bathing. By incorporating quickly replaceable components and a range of functional elements, the design offers a practical solution for cleaning different body parts comfortably. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the cosmetic product industry, which prioritize versatility and customization.The award-winning design features a unique structure inspired by vacuum bottles, with the holding part transformed into a detachable container for body wash or shampoo. This allows users to select the most suitable product based on their skin condition, seasonal requirements, and fragrance preferences. The modular design enables the components to be combined with a handle for reaching the back and ankles or used individually for targeted cleansing of the neck, elbows, and hair.The recognition from the A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award serves as a catalyst for Xiaoqin Pan and Antong Xu to continue exploring innovative design solutions. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and contribute to advancing industry standards, fostering a culture of excellence and creativity within the brand.Project MembersFocus was designed by a talented team consisting of Xiaoqin Pan, Antong Xu, Qianhan Liu, and Yunsong Liu. Each member contributed their expertise to create a truly exceptional and innovative product.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Xiaoqin Pan and Antong XuXiaoqin Pan is the founder of DAODUN, a design educator who has won numerous international awards for both his students and himself. DAODUN combines teaching with social practice and creative teaching with product design to enhance students' practical abilities and cultivate their creative thinking methods. Through extensive practice, students gain the confidence to enter the workforce or pursue further studies abroad, improving the background of designers and providing talent to design companies.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that demonstrate strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase a remarkable level of excellence and make a positive impact on the world.About A' Design AwardThe A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative cosmetic product designers, pioneering design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the cosmetics and personal care industry. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional cosmetic product design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. With a history dating back to 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design.Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards , view jury members, discover past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

