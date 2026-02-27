Optimize Your Ramadan Wellness: Kuvings Middle East Announces 20% Sale Across UAE and KSA

Kuvings is offering a Ramadan special promotion.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Middle East embraces the spiritual and physical journey of Ramadan 2026, Kuvings Middle East is empowering residents to elevate their fasting experience. Recognizing that nutrition is the cornerstone of a vibrant Ramadan, the premium slow juicer brand has launched an exclusive 20% discount on all products across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.From February 26 to March 8, customers can invest in their long-term wellness by visiting www.kuvingsme.com and saudi.kuvingsme.com ✅ The Science of Fasting: Why Juicing MattersDuring Ramadan, the body undergoes significant metabolic shifts. For many, especially women, these changes can impact hormonal balance, skin hydration, and energy levels. A strategic, nutrient-dense juice routine during Suhoor and Iftar can:- Balance Hormones: Naturally stabilize the system during fasting hours.- Enhance Skin Radiance: Provide deep hydration to maintain a "Ramadan Glow."- Sustain Energy: Build vital reserves to prevent the mid-day slump.✅ Revolutionize Your Kitchen with the AUTO10SThe centerpiece of this season's promotion is the Kuvings AUTO10S. While traditional high-speed blenders use heat that destroys delicate enzymes, the AUTO10S utilizes revolutionary cold-press technology at just 50 RPM.👉The AUTO10S transforms juicing from a chore into a seamless spiritual ritual:- Massive 3,000ml Hopper: Simply load whole ingredients and walk away.- Quiet Operation: Perfect for early Suhoor preparation without disturbing the household.- Effortless Cleanup: More time for prayer and family, less time at the sink.

