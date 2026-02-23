Kuvings to Exhibit at The Inspired Home Show 2026 in Chicago, Showcasing the AUTO10 Plus Juicer

Kuvings AUTO10 Plus, winner of the Kitchen Innovation Award 2025. Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus Kuvings at The Inspired Home Show, where the brand showcases its latest innovations each year.

Kuvings to present Hands-Free Juicing innovation at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago.

IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium slow juicer brand Kuvings will participate in The Inspired Home Show 2026, taking place in Chicago, USA, from March 10 to 12. The exhibition is one of the most influential housewares trade shows in North America, bringing together global brands to present the latest innovations and trends in home and kitchen appliances.Since 2006, Kuvings has continuously participated in major international appliance exhibitions worldwide. Through consistent innovation and global marketing efforts, the company has earned recognition at prestigious international awards each year, strengthening its premium brand presence across the European and North American markets and demonstrating its technological excellence on a global stage.At this year’s exhibition, Kuvings will highlight its flagship Hands-Free Slow Juicer lineup , with a special focus on the AUTO10 Plus The AUTO10 Plus was recognized at the Kitchen Innovation Award 2025, where it was selected as the Consumers’ Choice winner. The product received outstanding evaluations across four key categories: Functionality, Innovation, Product Benefit, and Design, further validating Kuvings’ commitment to innovation, performance, and user-centered design.Recently, Kuvings has been focusing on its flagship Hands-Free Slow Juicer lineup, designed to enhance convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. In particular, the AUTO10 Plus features a large-capacity 135 oz Auto Hopper, allowing users to load a substantial amount of ingredients at once for effortless juicing. This hands-free design enables consumers to multitask in the kitchen, preparing other dishes while the juicer operates, maximizing both efficiency and user convenience.The AUTO10 Plus is engineered with a durable stainless steel cutting blade designed to efficiently process hard and whole ingredients. Its robust construction ensures long-term reliability, while the streamlined design allows for easy cleaning and maintenance.The model features a spacious Auto-hopper that significantly reduces preparation time by accommodating larger quantities of whole ingredients. Even long items such as carrots and cucumbers can be inserted without pre-cutting, enhancing overall convenience and workflow efficiency in the kitchen.In addition, the AUTO10 Plus delivers a smooth, rich juice texture with balanced consistency. The refined extraction technology produces juice that is easy to drink and widely appreciated by consumers of all ages, including children.With its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and user-centered design, Kuvings continues to strengthen its position as a global premium brand in the kitchen appliance industry.Through its participation in The Inspired Home Show 2026, Kuvings aims to further strengthen its global brand presence and continue delivering advanced juicing technology to consumers worldwide.*Kuvings Booth Number : N7306*Kuvings USA- Website : https://www.kuvingsusa.com - Call us : (888) 682-5559

