KPI Partners Opens New Bengaluru Office to Accelerate Global Data, Analytics & GenAI Innovation

Lighting of the lamp at the new Bengaluru office Ribbon cutting ceremony at new Bengaluru office Cake cutting with KPI Partner employees

BENGALURU, INDIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPI Partners today announced the opening of a major new office in Bengaluru, India, expanding its global delivery footprint and strengthening its capabilities across data engineering, analytics, GenAI/agentic AI, and digital transformation. The new center enables KPI Partners to scale its talent ecosystem, enhance enterprise-grade delivery, and support the rapidly growing demand from clients across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.Enterprises Demand AI-Driven Innovation and Scalable Delivery:Global organizations are accelerating their shift from traditional analytics to AI-enabled delivery, digital product engineering, and intelligence-driven decision-making. However, they face increasing pressure to scale advanced talent, unify delivery models, and maintain robust governance across geographies.The Bengaluru hub addresses these challenges by enabling KPI Partners to:1. Recruit and deploy specialized talent in data engineering, AI/ML, GenAI, cloud databases, DevOps/MLOps, and analytics engineering2. Operate flexible global delivery pods, blending onshore teams with offshore Centers of Excellence3. Support clients across multiple time zones with consistent processes, high governance, and seamless collaborationA Capability Hub for Next-Generation Data & AI:Unlike firms offering traditional analytics services, KPI Partners positions itself as a strategic engineering partner for complex data and AI programs - helping enterprises embed innovation into their core business models.The expansion strengthens three strategic pillars:1. Advanced Talent & Co-CreationOverall, we plan to onboard 450-500 specialists over the next year. These teams will power KPI’s Next-Gen Centers of Excellence (CoEs), partnering with client teams to co-develop IP, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver AI-infused digital products. We’re also deepening our talent pipeline by bringing in exceptional fresh graduates from premier engineering institutes in India, ensuring we deliver unmatched innovation and impact for our customers.2. Smart Scaling & Outcome-Based DeliveryKPI Partners’ expanded capacity allows enterprises to shift from repetitive operational tasks to high-impact AI and analytics initiatives. Clients benefit from modular service portfolios, industrialized frameworks, and commercial models that are aligned with measurable business outcomes.3. Employee Experience & Continuous UpskillingKPI is investing deeply in its people. Enhanced benefits include top-up health insurance of up to ₹10 Lakhs, education/upskilling allowances of up to ₹1 Lakh, and many benefits that support well-being and work–life balance.Proven Global ImpactKPI Partners has delivered measurable AI and analytics outcomes for enterprises worldwide:- Global Food Service Enterprise: Reduced data-extraction time by 90% and cut error rates by 30% using agentic AI automation- U.S. Beverage Producer: Achieved 85% faster customer response times and 30% cost savings through AI-driven supply chain analyticsThese results underscore KPI’s ability to deliver value across industries, maturity levels, and geographies. Read more here India as a Strategic Growth Engine:The Bengaluru expansion reinforces India’s role as a high-value hub for talent, innovation, and scalable delivery. The office will strengthen KPI’s global architecture, supporting enterprise clients through a near-shore/remote-capable model and enabling rapid deployment of data and AI-led solutions.Leadership Commentary:Kusal Swarnakar, CEO & Partner – KPI Partners, said:“Enterprises are moving from insight to action, and from analytics to agentic AI-enabled ecosystems. Our Bengaluru expansion equips us to meet these global demands with the talent, scale, and innovation required to drive real business outcomes.”Sid Goel, CTO & Partner – KPI Partners, added:“We’re doubling down on engineering excellence - building AI-ready architectures, automation frameworks, and delivery models that help clients innovate at enterprise scale.”Rajesh Ramachandran, COO – KPI Partners, commented:“Our Bengaluru expansion is built around one belief - great outcomes start with great talent. This new office serves as a hub for innovation in data, analytics, and AI. By investing in culture, upskilling, and employee benefits, we empower our teams to do their best work and help clients move faster, scale smarter, and stay ahead in a data-driven world.”About KPI PartnersKPI Partners is a trusted global strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions, backed by over 20 years of experience delivering innovation and sustainable growth across various industries. KPI’s solutions span Data Science/GenAI/AI/ML, Cloud Databases, Data Engineering, Analytics & Visualization, and DevOps/DevSecOps/MLOps.The company maintains long-standing partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, AWS, Google Cloud, and Snowflake, enabling enterprises to modernize, innovate, and scale with confidence.Visit us here - www.kpipartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.