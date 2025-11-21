Coral Scratcher by Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Coral Scratcher

Innovative Cat Scratching Post Honored for Blending Aesthetic Pleasure, Practicality, and Environmental Friendliness

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Coral Scratcher by Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd. as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the Coral Scratcher within the pet care industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative design.The Coral Scratcher's win is particularly relevant to the pet care industry and potential customers, as it aligns with current trends and needs for products that seamlessly blend aesthetic appeal, functionality, and environmental consciousness. By receiving this award, the Coral Scratcher demonstrates its ability to advance pet care industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative design.What sets the Coral Scratcher apart is its unique integration of natural coral and ocean wave elements into a conventional vertical scratching post design. This innovative approach provides footholds for climbing, catering to cats' instinctual needs to scratch and climb while maintaining a visually pleasing appearance. The product's modular design allows for convenient assembly and expansion, enhancing its practicality and playability.Winning the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as a motivation for Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire the brand to further explore the integration of aesthetic pleasure, practicality, and environmental friendliness in their designs, fostering advancements within the pet care industry.Coral Scratcher was designed by Jianjun Le, Yanlin Zhu, and the talented team at Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about the Coral Scratcher at:About Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Owls Technology Co., Ltd. is a creative-oriented company based in China, helping customers integrate supply chain resources and design solutions to realize good designs they can buy. With extensive experience in pet products design, the company has its own independent brands, Maomao and Yu, and its self-developed products are widely praised in the market.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, material quality, sustainability, safety, ease of maintenance, pet comfort, versatility, technological advancements, cultural and social impact, economic efficiency, durability, adaptability, originality, pet health enhancement, user-friendliness, space efficiency, packaging design, marketability, and commercial potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and is dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By providing a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential manufacturers to showcase their creativity and receive recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenpetsupplyawards.com

