Oiwas Smooth Collection by Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and Bag Wins Silver in A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award

Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and Bag's Oiwas Smooth Collection Recognized for Excellence in Fashion and Travel Accessories Design by A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of accessory design, has announced Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and Bag 's Oiwas Smooth Collection as a Silver award winner. This esteemed accolade celebrates the Oiwas Smooth Collection's exceptional design, which showcases innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal within the Accessory industry. The A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is highly respected and well-recognized, serving as a benchmark for excellence in accessory design.The Oiwas Smooth Collection's recognition by the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award holds significant relevance for both the industry and consumers. This award highlights the design's alignment with current trends and needs within the Accessory sector, showcasing its potential to advance industry standards and practices. The Oiwas Smooth Collection offers practical benefits to users, such as enhanced convenience, efficiency, and versatility, making it a noteworthy innovation in the market.The Oiwas Smooth Collection stands out in the Accessory industry through its unique combination of features and benefits. The luggage boasts a lightweight construction, enhanced convenience, and multifunctional integration, aiming to create an efficient, easy, and comfortable business travel experience. With the integration of Apple-certified FindMy network location technology and a notify-me-when-lost feature, users can easily pinpoint the location of their lost luggage and receive timely notifications. The one-touch braking system and rechargeable design further enhance the product's practicality and user-friendly design philosophy.The Silver A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award for the Oiwas Smooth Collection has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards within Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and Bag. This recognition serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their upcoming projects. The award acknowledges the Oiwas Smooth Collection's merits and functionality, fostering further exploration and development in the field of Accessory design.Oiwas Smooth Collection was designed by Jianming Li, Huanping Lu, and Murong Deng from Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and Bag. The team collaborated to create this innovative and award-winning luggage design.Interested parties may learn more about the Oiwas Smooth Collection and its designers at:About Guangdong Oiwas Luggage and BagFounded in 1995, OIWAS Luggage is a Chinese national luggage brand integrating research and development, production, marketing, and logistics. With the mission of "making first-class quality luggage enterprise," OIWAS focuses on providing a full range of life and travel solutions for global consumers. The company has achieved full coverage of six major retail networks and its products have been sold in 49 countries, becoming the choice of more than 50 million people. OIWAS luggage adheres to independent research and development and innovation, and has won numerous authoritative awards at home and abroad.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. 