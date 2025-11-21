Introducing MeowLoo— The Smart Kitty  Litterbox Providing Real-Time AI Health Monitoring

Live on Kickstarter, MeoLoo is the World's Smartest Cat Litter Box Designed to Monitor Feline Health.

Most litter boxes today can clean, but none can truly understand the cat behind the litter.” — Meowary Representative

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MeowLoo , the revolutionary new AI-powered litter box designed to understand cat health on a deeper level, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.Unlike traditional litter boxes that stop at basic waste removal, MeowLoo works by utilizing non-contact high-precision sensors and AI algorithms to continuously monitor litter box frequency, duration, waste condition, and environmental factors; allowing owners to continuously tracks the subtle signals that are often invisible to owners. Veterinarians widely agree that many serious feline conditions — urinary blockage, kidney disease, dehydration, diabetes, and obesity — often present subtle early indicators in the litter box. But because cats instinctively hide discomfort, owners may not detect problems until symptoms escalate.“Our inspiration came from the anxiety we felt every time our cats stayed home alone,” says a representative of Meowary Inc. “Most litter boxes today can clean, but none can truly understand the cat behind the litter. Every habit — jumping posture, visit frequency, weight change, urine clumps — can reflect early signs of illness, yet no device was capturing these signals accurately. MeowLoo was built to be more than a cleaning machine. It’s designed to be an always-on, always-caring guardian that silently watches over your cat’s health.”MeowLoo uses non-contact high-precision sensors and AI algorithms to continuously monitor litter box frequency, duration, waste condition, and environmental factors. When data deviates from normal patterns, the system instantly notifies owners via the app. The app then uses this data to provide trend charts and health scores, giving owners a complete view of their cat’s wellbeing. The complete system pairs with the MeowKey smart collar, which allows for multi-cat homes and offers additional advanced health indicators and tracking.Key Features of MeowLoo:• AI Health Monitoring — Tracks 20+ metrics including urination patterns, stool characteristics, posture, pressure points, frequency, and duration.• Multi-Cat Identification — Uses biometric and behavioral signatures to recognize each cat automatically, with no collars or RFID tags.• Advanced Odor Control — A water-based separation system neutralizes odor at the source instead of relying on chemical sprays.• 20-Sensor Safety Network — Multiple layers of fail-safe protection ensure cats remain safe even during power interruptions.• Behavior Insights — Identifies states like running, sleeping, drinking, eating.• Effortless Self-Cleaning — Automatically separates waste and resets itself after each use.• Long-Term Health Reports — Tracks trends and provides early-warning alerts through the companion mobile app.• AI-Driven Recommendations — Offers insights on weight management, hydration habits, stress triggers, and recommended follow-ups.“Most smart litter boxes stop at self-cleaning, but MeowLoo goes much further,” says the Meowary representative. “We offer true AI health monitoring, multi-cat precision recognition, source-level odor control, a 20-sensor safety network, and emotional understanding. MeowLoo isn’t just a litter box — it’s a health device disguised as one.”MeowLoo is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/meowary/meowloo-the-smartest-most-loving-litter-box About Meowary Inc.Meowary Inc. is a smart pet technology company focused on reinventing pet care through intelligent hardware, behavioral analytics, and advanced health monitoring. Headquartered in the United States with R&D and supply chain operations in Asia, Meowary develops connected products that enhance the well-being of cats and provide peace of mind for their owners.For more information on Meowary Inc., please visit meowary.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.