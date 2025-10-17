Chaos Audio Launches Nimbus, an AI-Powered Open-Platform Amp for Total Creative Freedom

Live on Kickstarter, Nimbus is the Smartest Amp Ever Made.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimbus, the world’s smartest open-platform amplifier from Chaos Audio , is currently live on Kickstarter and a breakout global crowdfunding success story having already raised more than $250k in under two weeks.Designed to give musicians total creative freedom, Nimbus combines the power of a professional studio, an AI-powered processor, and an open software ecosystem inside a single compact amp. Every feature was designed to unlock limitless creativity, giving musicians the freedom to create any sound, anywhere.“The idea for Chaos Audio began in college after hearing how a simple circuit could transform a clean guitar into the sound of 90s grunge,” says Landon McCoy, CEO of Chaos Audio, on the inspiration behind the project. “It was clear that exploring sound was far too expensive and complicated for most musicians. After building Stratus, the all-in-one effects pedal that raised $133K on Kickstarter, the next step became obvious: create a smart amp that gives every player the same limitless creative tools used in studios—without the cost or complexity.”Key Features of Nimbus:• Open-Platform Architecture — Runs on a full Linux-based system that supports third-party plugins, custom effects, and community-created sounds.• AI-Powered Tools — Real-time stem separation, chord detection, and intelligent tone modeling for fast, studio-grade results.• Amp & Pedal Modeling — Capture and recreate the tone of any amplifier or pedal with precision accuracy.• Massive Power, Compact Form — Delivers 40% more output than leading smart amps, while maintaining the same portable footprint.• Seamless Connectivity — Bluetooth and Wi-Fi control, app integration, and instant firmware updates for evolving performance.• Studio-Quality Effects Engine — Built-in effects powered by Chaos Audio’s advanced DSP platform for professional sound design anywhere.Nimbus was engineered for musicians who refuse to be limited by hardware. Unlike traditional amps locked into factory presets, Nimbus evolves through community-driven innovation. Users can build, share, and download new effects, turning the amp into a living ecosystem of sounds.“Nimbus is more than an amp— it’s a platform for creativity,” adds McCoy. “It breaks down the walls that big brands have built around music gear. Instead of dictating what artists can do, Nimbus puts every tool in their hands.”Nimbus is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/chaosaudio/nimbus-the-smartest-amp-ever-made About Chaos AudioChaos Audio is a music technology company based in the United States, founded by brothers Landon and Chandler McCoy with a mission to make professional-grade sound design accessible to all. What began as a college project evolved into a global music platform after the successful launch of the Stratus multi-effects pedal. Today, Chaos Audio continues to pioneer hardware and software that empower musicians to create without limits, redefining what modern music gear can be.For more information on Chaos Audio, please visit chaosaudio.com###

