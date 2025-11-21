Cat Ear by Mingzhi Cai and Hongqi Cai Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Cat Ear

Mingzhi Cai and Hongqi Cai's Innovative Cat Ear Chair Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced Mingzhi Cai and Hongqi Cai as a Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category for their exceptional work, "Cat Ear." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Awards within the furniture industry, positioning it as one of the most sought-after accolades for designers and brands.The Silver A' Furniture Design Award for Cat Ear underscores the relevance of this innovative design to current trends and needs within the industry. By combining functionality, aesthetics, and adaptability, the Cat Ear chair aligns with the evolving demands of modern furniture users, while also advancing industry standards and practices through its unique features and benefits.Cat Ear stands out in the market with its multifunctional design inspired by the contours of a cat's head. The chair's curved shapes and stretching structures address load-bearing deformation issues, while the use of mold hot forming technology and frosted surface treatment enhances wear resistance. These features, combined with the chair's ability to serve as a dining chair, office chair, low chair, and even a pet bed, demonstrate the innovative thinking behind this award-winning design.The recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivator for Mingzhi Cai and Hongqi Cai to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within their brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also validates the team's commitment to excellence and their ability to create designs that resonate with both industry professionals and end-users.Team MembersCat Ear was designed by a talented team led by Design Director Cai Mingzhi and Art Director Li Fengshi, with guidance from Mentor Cai HongQi.Interested parties may learn more about the Cat Ear multifunctional chair at:About Mingzhi Cai and Hongqi CaiMingzhi Cai is a pioneer in the integration of industry and education in academia, guiding practical knowledge for students while also supporting vulnerable groups. Hongqi Cai collaborates with Mingzhi Cai on innovative furniture designs. Both designers are based in China.About Demi Industrial Design Co., Ltd.Demi Industrial Design Co., Ltd.'s production department, located in Shengfang Industrial Development Zone, Langfang City, Hebei Province, China, specializes in producing hot injection molded stools and chairs. With over 50 patented styles and a daily output exceeding 1,000 pieces, the company has been operating for 10 years, exporting its products to the Eurasian region.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their functional, original, and impactful creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furniture-design-awards.com

